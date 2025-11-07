PM Modi Personally Serves Food To Pratika Rawal At Team India's Felicitation - WATCH

The Indian women’s cricket team, winners of 2025 Women’s World Cup, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Wednesday, November 5.

During the interaction, players shared their experiences from the tournament, discussing their challenges and memorable moments. After the meeting, the team joined the Prime Minister for a meal.

A video from the event has gone viral on social media, showing PM Modi personally serving food to Pratika Rawal, who was seated in a wheelchair.

Noticing that the injured cricketer was unable to help herself, the Prime Minister walked up to her, asked what her favorite dish was, and served it himself - a gesture that has earned widespread admiration online.

How Pratika Got Injured

Pratika Rawal sustained an injury during India’s match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

The ground was slippery due to rain, and while fielding near the boundary, she slipped and twisted her foot. The injury forced her out of the remainder of the tournament.

Rawal’s Performance in World Cup

Before her injury, Pratika Rawal was one of India’s standout performers. The opening batter scored 308 runs in seven matches, including a century and a half-century. Her highest score, 122 against New Zealand, placed her among the top four run-scorers of the tournament.

India women win maiden WC trophy in ODIs

Indian women’s cricket team created history by winning the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, claiming their first-ever world title.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India defeated South Africa in a thrilling final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Star performances from Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh powered India to victory, marking a landmark moment for women’s cricket and inspiring millions of fans across the nation.