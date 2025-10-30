Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Orlando Getaway Pics With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti: 'Ohana Means Family'

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Orlando Getaway Pics With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti: 'Ohana Means Family'

Priyanka Chopra posts adorable photos from her Orlando getaway with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, including a sweet mermaid moment and fun concert clips.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra posts adorable photos from her Orlando getaway with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, including a sweet mermaid moment and fun concert clips.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a family getaway in Orlando with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, sharing adorable moments and fun behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse into her recent Orlando getaway with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas.
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse into her recent Orlando getaway with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas.
The actress took to Instagram to share a series of endearing pictures and clips that captured love, laughter, and family time.
The actress took to Instagram to share a series of endearing pictures and clips that captured love, laughter, and family time.
In one of the standout photos, Nick is seen hugging Priyanka as Malti poses next to a mermaid, making for a picture-perfect family moment. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “Ohana means family.”
In one of the standout photos, Nick is seen hugging Priyanka as Malti poses next to a mermaid, making for a picture-perfect family moment. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “Ohana means family.”
The family vacation wasn’t without its fun and quirky moments. In one photo, Priyanka can be seen confidently posing with a snake draped around her neck while Nick stands beside her.
The family vacation wasn’t without its fun and quirky moments. In one photo, Priyanka can be seen confidently posing with a snake draped around her neck while Nick stands beside her.
The playful exchange between the couple was caught on video, where Nick can be heard saying, “Loving the new jewellery, babe,” to which Priyanka replied, “Thanks, it’s the new serpenti.”
The playful exchange between the couple was caught on video, where Nick can be heard saying, “Loving the new jewellery, babe,” to which Priyanka replied, “Thanks, it’s the new serpenti.”
The actress also shared glimpses from Nick’s recent Florida music concert, where she was seen cheering him on backstage. One particular clip that melted hearts featured their daughter, Malti, trying to climb the stairs to reach her father mid-performance.
The actress also shared glimpses from Nick’s recent Florida music concert, where she was seen cheering him on backstage. One particular clip that melted hearts featured their daughter, Malti, trying to climb the stairs to reach her father mid-performance.
In another photo set, Priyanka looked effortlessly chic in a casual white jacket embroidered with Nick’s name as she flashed her radiant smile backstage. Later, the couple was seen sharing a romantic mirror selfie, capturing their undeniable chemistry.
In another photo set, Priyanka looked effortlessly chic in a casual white jacket embroidered with Nick’s name as she flashed her radiant smile backstage. Later, the couple was seen sharing a romantic mirror selfie, capturing their undeniable chemistry.
On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena as world leaders. The actress, who has two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri to her name, is now gearing up for multiple high-profile projects.
On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena as world leaders. The actress, who has two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri to her name, is now gearing up for multiple high-profile projects.
The 42-year-old actress will also star in The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, adding yet another diverse role to her global filmography. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@ priyankachopra)
The 42-year-old actress will also star in The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, adding yet another diverse role to her global filmography. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@ priyankachopra)
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Nick Jonas Krrish 4 Priyanka Chopra Instagram Priyanka Chopra Malti Marie Heads Of State SSMB29

