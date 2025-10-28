Siddharth’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Wife Aditi Rao Hydari Melts The Internet; PICS

Alongside the photos, he penned a deeply emotional note that instantly went viral for its sincerity and poetic beauty. He wrote: “My love was born today ❤️ In every second of every day I feel you in my being. Wherever I go you go with me. My best friend, my greatest strength I am because you make me want to be. Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life. Thank you for the strength, my Queen, Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife. Happy Birthday Adu. I love you ❤️”