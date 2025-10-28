Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentSiddharth’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Wife Aditi Rao Hydari Melts The Internet; PICS

Siddharth’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Wife Aditi Rao Hydari Melts The Internet; PICS

On Aditi’s 47th birthday, Siddharth made hearts melt with a touching social media post, expressing deep gratitude and affection for his wife.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 09:41 PM (IST)
On Aditi’s 47th birthday, Siddharth made hearts melt with a touching social media post, expressing deep gratitude and affection for his wife.

Aditi Rao Hydari Turns 47: Siddharth’s Heartfelt Words for His ‘Queen’ Win Hearts

1/10
Actor Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are one of the most admired couples in Indian cinema — known for their grace, mutual admiration, and quiet yet powerful love story.
Actor Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are one of the most admired couples in Indian cinema — known for their grace, mutual admiration, and quiet yet powerful love story.
2/10
On Aditi’s 47th birthday, Siddharth made hearts melt with a touching social media post, expressing deep gratitude and affection for his wife.
On Aditi’s 47th birthday, Siddharth made hearts melt with a touching social media post, expressing deep gratitude and affection for his wife.
3/10
The couple first met while working together on the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram, where their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance.
The couple first met while working together on the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram, where their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance.
4/10
Keeping their relationship mostly private, Siddharth and Aditi made it official in early 2024, announcing their engagement in March and tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Wanaparthy, Telangana, on September 16, 2024.
Keeping their relationship mostly private, Siddharth and Aditi made it official in early 2024, announcing their engagement in March and tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Wanaparthy, Telangana, on September 16, 2024.
5/10
Since then, the duo has often delighted fans with glimpses of their love — from their playful banter to their quiet moments of companionship.
Since then, the duo has often delighted fans with glimpses of their love — from their playful banter to their quiet moments of companionship.
6/10
On Aditi’s birthday, Siddharth took to Instagram to post a series of heartfelt pictures, capturing their warmth and connection.
On Aditi’s birthday, Siddharth took to Instagram to post a series of heartfelt pictures, capturing their warmth and connection.
7/10
Alongside the photos, he penned a deeply emotional note that instantly went viral for its sincerity and poetic beauty. He wrote: “My love was born today ❤️ In every second of every day I feel you in my being. Wherever I go you go with me. My best friend, my greatest strength I am because you make me want to be. Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life. Thank you for the strength, my Queen, Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife. Happy Birthday Adu. I love you ❤️”
Alongside the photos, he penned a deeply emotional note that instantly went viral for its sincerity and poetic beauty. He wrote: “My love was born today ❤️ In every second of every day I feel you in my being. Wherever I go you go with me. My best friend, my greatest strength I am because you make me want to be. Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life. Thank you for the strength, my Queen, Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife. Happy Birthday Adu. I love you ❤️”
8/10
Over time, both Siddharth and Aditi have spoken about how they find balance in their relationship through mutual respect and shared values.
Over time, both Siddharth and Aditi have spoken about how they find balance in their relationship through mutual respect and shared values.
9/10
Their dynamic remains refreshingly grounded — one rooted in friendship, admiration, and trust — a rarity in the world of showbiz.
Their dynamic remains refreshingly grounded — one rooted in friendship, admiration, and trust — a rarity in the world of showbiz.
10/10
Following Siddharth’s heartfelt post, social media was flooded with love from fans and industry peers alike, who praised the couple for their authenticity and warmth. (All Image: @worldofsiddharth/instagram.)
Following Siddharth’s heartfelt post, social media was flooded with love from fans and industry peers alike, who praised the couple for their authenticity and warmth. (All Image: @worldofsiddharth/instagram.)
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddharth Aditi Rao Hydari

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor Reacts To Dual Voter ID Row, Says He’s Registered In Bihar Since 2021
Prashant Kishor Reacts To Dual Voter ID Row, Says He’s Registered In Bihar Since 2021
Election 2025
Waqf Act, OPS, Govt Jobs: Key Takeaways From Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Manifesto
Waqf Act, OPS, Govt Jobs: Key Takeaways From Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Manifesto
Crime
UPSC Aspirant Murder: Forensics Student Amrita Was Estranged From Family Since 2024
UPSC Aspirant Murder: Forensics Student Amrita Was Estranged From Family Since 2024
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Embed widget