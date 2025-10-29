Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood Divas Who Slayed In Fiery Red Sarees On-Screen

Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood Divas Who Slayed In Fiery Red Sarees On-Screen

There’s something timeless about actresses owning the screen in sarees but when it’s a red saree, it becomes an unforgettable cinematic moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
There's something timeless about actresses owning the screen in sarees but when it's a red saree, it becomes an unforgettable cinematic moment.

Bollywood Beauties Who Turned Up the Heat in Red Sarees

1/8
Whether it’s Alia Bhatt’s stunning georgette look in Brahmastra or Ahsaas Channa’s elegant avatar in Greater Kalesh, these divas proved that red is more than just a color — it’s an attitude.
Whether it’s Alia Bhatt’s stunning georgette look in Brahmastra or Ahsaas Channa’s elegant avatar in Greater Kalesh, these divas proved that red is more than just a color — it’s an attitude.
2/8
Kareena Kapoor Khan: In Ra.One’s iconic track Chammak Challo, Kareena redefined screen presence in a red saree with a netted blouse, exuding unmatched grace and infectious energy.
Kareena Kapoor Khan: In Ra.One’s iconic track Chammak Challo, Kareena redefined screen presence in a red saree with a netted blouse, exuding unmatched grace and infectious energy.
3/8
Deepika Padukone: As Meenamma in Chennai Express, Deepika embodied South Indian elegance in a traditional red saree with golden borders, making her character all the more endearing.
Deepika Padukone: As Meenamma in Chennai Express, Deepika embodied South Indian elegance in a traditional red saree with golden borders, making her character all the more endearing.
4/8
Alia Bhatt : In one of the most talked-about scenes from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a delicate red georgette saree paired with a strappy blouse. Her graceful presence and effortless charm made it impossible to look away.
Alia Bhatt : In one of the most talked-about scenes from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a delicate red georgette saree paired with a strappy blouse. Her graceful presence and effortless charm made it impossible to look away.
5/8
Shraddha Kapoor : Shraddha Kapoor’s cameo in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya was brief yet unforgettable. Dressed in a red saree, the actress set the screen ablaze with her fluid dance moves and undeniable energy.
Shraddha Kapoor : Shraddha Kapoor’s cameo in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya was brief yet unforgettable. Dressed in a red saree, the actress set the screen ablaze with her fluid dance moves and undeniable energy.
6/8
Janhvi Kapoor : In her latest big-screen outing Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor turned up the glam quotient in a detailed red saree. The moment she appeared on screen, she owned every frame, keeping audiences glued with her beauty and confidence.
Janhvi Kapoor : In her latest big-screen outing Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor turned up the glam quotient in a detailed red saree. The moment she appeared on screen, she owned every frame, keeping audiences glued with her beauty and confidence.
7/8
Ananya Panday : Ananya Panday blended modern chic with ethnic flair in a striking red saree paired with a detailed blouse. Her sleek bun and minimalist styling made for a clean, contemporary look that radiated sophistication.
Ananya Panday : Ananya Panday blended modern chic with ethnic flair in a striking red saree paired with a detailed blouse. Her sleek bun and minimalist styling made for a clean, contemporary look that radiated sophistication.
8/8
Ahsaas Channa : Ahsaas Channa brought sophistication and heat in equal measure in her first Netflix film Greater Kalesh. Her red-hot saree, paired with an embellished blouse and statement danglers, gave the ensemble a perfect mix of glamour and poise. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Ahsaas Channa : Ahsaas Channa brought sophistication and heat in equal measure in her first Netflix film Greater Kalesh. Her red-hot saree, paired with an embellished blouse and statement danglers, gave the ensemble a perfect mix of glamour and poise. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Shraddha Kapoor Red Saree

Photo Gallery

