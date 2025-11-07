Delhi Airport Disruption LIVE Updates: Over 300 Flights Delayed Amid Major ATC Glitch

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were severely disrupted on Friday morning after a major technical glitch hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. The malfunction led to massive delays, affecting more than 100 flights and leaving passengers stranded for hours.

In an advisory, Delhi Airport confirmed that the issue stemmed from a problem in the ATC system and said that efforts were underway to restore normal operations at the earliest. “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. The team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

According to reports, the disruption was caused by an issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which provides information for the Auto Track System (ATS) that manages flight plans. The glitch created a bottleneck in the ATC operations, leading to delays across arrivals and departures.

Airlines quickly issued advisories to alert passengers. SpiceJet stated that due to ATC congestion in Delhi, departures and arrivals, as well as connecting flights, could face delays. IndiGo also informed passengers on X that operations were being affected not only in Delhi but also across several northern regions due to the ATC problem. Air India confirmed the disruption as well, saying the technical issue was impacting all airlines and resulting in longer wait times both at the airport and onboard aircraft.