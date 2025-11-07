Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued

More than 100 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning following a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory in view of the massive delay, saying that efforts are underway to resolve the technical glitch and ensure smooth flight operations.



"Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," the Delhi Airport advisory noted.



There are some issues with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that provides the information for the Auto Track System (AMS), which gives the flight plans, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Airlines Issue Advisories After Delays

Following the ATC congestion reported at Delhi airport, SpiceJet issued a statement saying, "Due to ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Delhi, all Departures/Arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

IndiGo also took to X to share that flight operations were facing disruptions at the Delhi airport. "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted," it said.

Air India too confirmed delays, saying, "A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft."

#TravelAdvisory



A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our… — Air India (@airindia) November 7, 2025

Air India Flights Delayed Due To Check-In System Glitch

The incident took place after Air India's check-in systems at Delhi and various other airports faced problems due to a third-party connectivity network issue on Wednesday. The issue lasted for over an hour before the systems were finally restored.

In a post on X at 5:13 PM, Air India said that some of its flights may continue to be delayed for some time as the situation normalises progressively.

"A third-party connectivity network issue had impacted check-in systems at some airports, thereby delaying flight departures of some airlines, including Air India. The system has since been restored," the airline said.

Although the airline did not specify which airports were affected, PTI reported that the disruption hit several domestic terminals across the country. Check-in operations were reportedly halted at multiple airports for over an hour.

At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, systems at Terminals 2 and 3 were non-functional for nearly 70 minutes. According to one of the officials familiar with the situation, the issue lasted from about 3:40 PM to 4:50 PM, PTI reported.

Following the glitch, Air India advised passengers scheduled to travel on Friday to verify their flight status on the airline’s website before heading to the airport and to factor in additional time for check-in and boarding.

By early evening, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed in a post on X that normal operations had resumed. “All systems are back to normal, and passengers may continue with their travel plans as usual,” DIAL stated in the update posted at 6:39 PM.