Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

PM Modi inaugurated the year-long celebration marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, calling it a mantra of unity and energy. He said the national song connects India’s glorious past with its inspiring future.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the nation in commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram, describing the national song as a “mantra, a dream, a resolution and an energy” that continues to inspire generations of Indians.

Speaking at a grand event marking the occasion, Modi said Vande Mataram is not merely a song but a prayer to Maa Bharati that connects India’s glorious past with its aspirations for the future.

“It takes us back in history and gives courage to our future. There is no resolution that cannot be accomplished, no goal that we Indians cannot achieve,” he said.

The Prime Minister called November 7 a “historic day”, celebrating 150 years since Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed Vande Mataram, which went on to become the rallying cry of India’s freedom movement.

“This event will generate new energy among crores of Indians. My greetings to every citizen on this momentous occasion,” Modi added.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live 150 Years National Song
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Advertisement

Videos

Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Disrupts Flight Operations for 30 Minutes
Rajasthan News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Government Fertilizer and Seed Warehouse in Pali
Campus Politics: United Left Sweeps JNU Polls, AISA’s Aditi Mishra Elected President with All Four Seats Secured
Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget