Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the nation in commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram, describing the national song as a “mantra, a dream, a resolution and an energy” that continues to inspire generations of Indians.

Speaking at a grand event marking the occasion, Modi said Vande Mataram is not merely a song but a prayer to Maa Bharati that connects India’s glorious past with its aspirations for the future.

“It takes us back in history and gives courage to our future. There is no resolution that cannot be accomplished, no goal that we Indians cannot achieve,” he said.

The Prime Minister called November 7 a “historic day”, celebrating 150 years since Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed Vande Mataram, which went on to become the rallying cry of India’s freedom movement.

“This event will generate new energy among crores of Indians. My greetings to every citizen on this momentous occasion,” Modi added.