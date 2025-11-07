Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'

US President Trump said he would visit India next year and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stopping the purchase of Russian oil amid ongoing trade negotiations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signalled a possible visit to India in the coming year amid the ongoing trade talks. Trump also said that the trade talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "going good" and heaped praises on him, describing him as "a great man".

Addressing reporters at the White House following the introduction of a new plan to make weight loss drugs more affordable nationwide, Trump expressed optimism about his ongoing talks with PM Modi. He also stated that India had largely stopped buying Russian oil amid pressure from US as part of its crackdown on nations purchasing Russian energy.

“They are going good. He (PM Modi) largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go… Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going,” Trump said.

When asked about a trip to India, he added, “It could be, yes.”

Trump's remarks come several months after The New York Times reported in August that his visit for the upcoming Quad Summit was no longer planned, following Washington’s decision to levy new tariffs. The story, citing sources close to the President’s schedule, highlighted assurances previously given to PM Modi about attending the summit, which have since changed. 

These developments also occur as trade negotiations between India and the US continue in the wake of Washington’s decision to impose steep tariffs, which include a combined 50 percent, comprising an additional 25 percent over India’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil.

Company Representative Faints During Briefing

During the White House briefing, officials unveiled a major initiative aimed at reducing the cost of widely used weight loss medications across America. The event took an unexpected turn when a company representative fainted, prompting rapid intervention from the White House medical team.

"During the Most Favoured Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The press conference will resume shortly," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

White House Reaffirms India-US Ties

Earlier this week, Leavitt reiterated Trump’s commitment to robust bilateral relations, noting, “The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship. A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials here at the White House.”

Trump recently praised India’s efforts to reduce Russian oil imports, sharing that PM Modi had assured him of steps to curb or halt crude purchases from Moscow. The President’s remarks reflect his administration’s strategy to economically isolate Russia with expanded sanctions and energy restrictions—actions taken amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to Trump’s comments earlier this month, emphasising that energy sourcing decisions are made in line with national priorities and consumer welfare.

 

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
