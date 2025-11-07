SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the removal of stray dogs from public places, including schools, railway stations, sports complexes, and bus stands. The top court directed that the stray dogs be sent to shelters and that the process must be completed within eight weeks.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, monitoring stray dog-bite cases through a suo motu proceeding, stated that the canines must not be released to the same place from where they were picked up.The apex court further directed that the Amicus report be recorded as part of its order.

It further upheld Rajasthan High Court's directions that the government officials, road and transport authorities, and municipal authorities remove stray cattle from highways and expressways and relocate them to shelters. The court also asked the states and UTs to file compliance affidavits.

"All national highways will have helpline numbers for reporting stray cattle. The chief secretaries of all states will ensure strict compliance with these directives," the Supreme Court said.