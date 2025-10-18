Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentRavi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Host A Starry Diwali Celebration For Friends; PICS

Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Host A Starry Diwali Celebration For Friends; PICS

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Beloved power couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, welcomed the festive season in style with a dazzling Diwali bash last night, attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Host a Glamorous, Star-Studded Diwali Bash Filled with Style, Laughter, and Festive Cheer

1/10
Television’s beloved power couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, ushered in the festive season with a grand Diwali bash that became the talk of the town.
2/10
The couple, known for their charm and warmth, hosted an intimate yet glittering gathering at their beautifully decorated residence, with fairy lights, floral décor, and diyas creating a serene yet luxurious ambience.
3/10
Ravi and Sargun looked picture-perfect in coordinated traditional outfits — Sargun stunned in a regal embellished lehenga, while Ravi complemented her in an elegant sherwani.
4/10
The two exuded effortless grace as they greeted guests and posed for pictures, setting major couple goals for the evening.
5/10
The guest list featured a mix of television and film industry favourites, including close friends and co-stars who added to the festive spirit.
6/10
From cheerful greetings to light-hearted banter, the night was filled with genuine camaraderie.
7/10
Several stars took to social media to share glimpses from the celebration, praising the couple’s impeccable hosting skills and the warm, welcoming vibe.with genuine camaraderie.
8/10
The celebration also featured a lavish spread of traditional delicacies, sweet treats, and festive cocktails.
9/10
Guests were seen enjoying music, dancing, and laughter that carried late into the night.
10/10
A few impromptu dance performances and fun photo moments became the highlight of the evening, giving fans plenty of memorable visuals to gush over. (All Image: Sargun Mehta/Instagram.)
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Embed widget