New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk

Police in Tonk have seized a large quantity of illegal explosive material and arrested two men following a late-night operation by the District Special Team (DST). Acting on specific intelligence, officers intercepted a vehicle travelling from Bundi and recovered 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate concealed inside fertiliser sacks. The seizure has raised concerns over the intended use of the material, prompting multiple agencies to launch a detailed investigation into its source, supply chain and possible end use.

Explosives Hidden In Fertiliser Sacks

According to police officials, the DST received a tip-off indicating that explosive material was being transported from Bundi to Tonk. Based on the information, a checkpoint was set up in the Baroni police station area. A Maruti Ciaz car was stopped during the operation and searched.

During the inspection, officers discovered ammonium nitrate concealed inside sacks labelled as urea fertiliser. In total, 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered from the vehicle. In addition, police seized around 200 detonator cartridges categorised as dangerous explosives, along with six bundles of safety fuse wire measuring approximately 1,100 metres in length.

The car used for transportation was seized on the spot, and the occupants were taken into custody.

Two Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

The arrested individuals have been identified as Surendra, aged 48, and Surendra Mochi, aged 33, both residents of Karwar village in Bundi district. Police confirmed that neither of the accused possessed valid documentation or licences permitting the transport or possession of explosive substances.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra stated that the operation was conducted following credible intelligence inputs and that the recovery indicated a deliberate attempt to conceal the material during transit. He added that the quantity and accompanying explosive accessories suggested the material was intended for unlawful use.

Investigating agencies are now questioning the accused to determine where the explosives were sourced from, who was meant to receive them, and for what purpose they were being transported. Officials said further arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Act, and additional forensic and intelligence agencies have been informed to assist with the inquiry.