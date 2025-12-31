Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsNew Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk

New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk

According to police officials, the DST received a tip-off indicating that explosive material was being transported from Bundi to Tonk.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Police in Tonk have seized a large quantity of illegal explosive material and arrested two men following a late-night operation by the District Special Team (DST). Acting on specific intelligence, officers intercepted a vehicle travelling from Bundi and recovered 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate concealed inside fertiliser sacks. The seizure has raised concerns over the intended use of the material, prompting multiple agencies to launch a detailed investigation into its source, supply chain and possible end use.

Explosives Hidden In Fertiliser Sacks

According to police officials, the DST received a tip-off indicating that explosive material was being transported from Bundi to Tonk. Based on the information, a checkpoint was set up in the Baroni police station area. A Maruti Ciaz car was stopped during the operation and searched.

During the inspection, officers discovered ammonium nitrate concealed inside sacks labelled as urea fertiliser. In total, 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered from the vehicle. In addition, police seized around 200 detonator cartridges categorised as dangerous explosives, along with six bundles of safety fuse wire measuring approximately 1,100 metres in length.

The car used for transportation was seized on the spot, and the occupants were taken into custody.

Two Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

The arrested individuals have been identified as Surendra, aged 48, and Surendra Mochi, aged 33, both residents of Karwar village in Bundi district. Police confirmed that neither of the accused possessed valid documentation or licences permitting the transport or possession of explosive substances.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra stated that the operation was conducted following credible intelligence inputs and that the recovery indicated a deliberate attempt to conceal the material during transit. He added that the quantity and accompanying explosive accessories suggested the material was intended for unlawful use.

Investigating agencies are now questioning the accused to determine where the explosives were sourced from, who was meant to receive them, and for what purpose they were being transported. Officials said further arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Act, and additional forensic and intelligence agencies have been informed to assist with the inquiry.

Related Video

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Police Bundi India News Law And Order Tonk India News. Explosives Act Security Alert CRime News Explosives Seizure Ammonium Nitrate DST Operation Illegal Explosives Fertiliser Sack Concealment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
World
Thousands Turn Out At Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Bangladesh, Jaishankar Conveys India's Condolences
Thousands Turn Out At Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Bangladesh, Jaishankar Conveys India's Condolences
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
World
Osman Hadi Murder Case Prime Accused Masud Denies Role, Says He Is In Dubai
Osman Hadi Murder Case Prime Accused Masud Denies Role, Says He Is In Dubai
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget