Jaishankar Tells Khaleda Zia’s Son Her Vision Will Guide India-Bangladesh Partnership

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded his visit to Dhaka, where he attended funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Before returning to India, Jaishankar met senior Bangladeshi political leader and Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, underscoring India’s continued engagement with Bangladesh’s political leadership during a sensitive period.

According to a post shared by Jaishankar on social media, the External Affairs Minister met Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and son of the late former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, shortly before his departure from Dhaka.

On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.



Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi.



Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and… pic.twitter.com/xXNwJsRTmZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 31, 2025

During the meeting, Jaishankar handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to Rahman. He also conveyed condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India following Khaleda Zia’s death.

The interaction was described as cordial, with Jaishankar expressing India’s respect for Khaleda Zia’s political legacy and acknowledging her role in shaping Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Message Of Continuity In Bilateral Ties

In his message, Jaishankar said he had expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia’s vision and values would continue to guide the development of India-Bangladesh relations. The remark was seen as a signal of continuity in bilateral engagement, regardless of political transitions in Dhaka.

India and Bangladesh share close ties across political, economic and security domains, and New Delhi has consistently emphasised the importance of stable and inclusive political processes in its neighbourhood.

The visit and meeting come at a time when regional diplomacy remains closely watched, with India maintaining dialogue across the political spectrum in Bangladesh.

Related Video Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike