Ikkis Advance Booking Opens: Sunny & Bobby Deol’s Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra

With Dharmendra’s final big-screen appearance Ikkis set to arrive in theatres on January 1, the emotional weight surrounding the film continues to grow. Just a day ahead of its release, the makers have officially opened advance bookings, prompting Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to share a heartfelt message that reflects both pride and remembrance.

Deol Brothers’ Emotional Message Ahead of Release

Marking the opening of advance booking, Sunny and Bobby Deol took to social media to share a poster featuring their father from Ikkis. Accompanying the image was a deeply personal note that captured what the film means to their family.

“Today, with love and immense pride, we share Ikkis with the world, hoping it lives on the way our papa does, forever,” the brothers wrote while unveiling the poster.

They further added, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute, his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart.”

The message underlined not just the importance of the film as Dharmendra’s swansong, but also its emotional value for the Deol family.

The Story and Cast of Ikkis

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis brings to life the inspiring true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra. The film chronicles his extraordinary bravery during the Battle of Basantar, where he destroyed 10 Pakistani tanks before sacrificing his life.

The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, alongside a strong ensemble that includes Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Deepak Dobriyal, among others.

Dharmendra’s Final Big-Screen Appearance

In Ikkis, Dharmendra is seen portraying Arun Khetarpal’s father, a role that reportedly carries immense emotional depth. The film marks the legendary actor’s final appearance in theatres following his passing on November 24 at the age of 89 due to age-related complications. This has added a layer of poignancy to the film’s release, making it a moment of reflection for fans and the industry alike.

Screen Allocation and Trade Buzz

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ikkis is expected to receive a significant number of shows across cinemas. A source stated, “Ikkis is distributed by Jio Studios, which is also the distributor as well as the producer of Dhurandhar. Hence, they have no qualms now if Dhurandhar’s shows reduce, since the Ranveer Singh starrer has already done huge business. Moreover, it will enter its fifth week on Friday, January 2. Accordingly, they have asked for around 30–40% showcasing for Ikkis.”

A trade expert further noted, “Ikkis probably has more shows in a city like Mumbai than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, though the latter had wider appeal as it was a romcom. The biggest advantage for Ikkis is that it has secured shows in those single screens where it can attract an audience. Until last week, such cinemas were only screening Dhurandhar.”