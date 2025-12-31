Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAustralia & New Zealand Welcome 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks

Australia & New Zealand Welcome 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks

In Sydney, before the midnight fireworks, the crowd observed a minute’s silence in remembrance of victims of the recent Bondi Beach attack.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia welcomed the New Year with a blend of spectacle and solemnity, as large crowds gathered for traditional fireworks displays alongside moments of quiet reflection. In Sydney, New Year’s Eve celebrations centred on the harbour took on added significance following recent events, with organisers incorporating a tribute in memory of victims of a terror attack in the city. Meanwhile, New Zealand became one of the first nations to usher in 2026, hosting coordinated celebrations across major cities under heightened security arrangements.

Sydney Marks New Year With Tribute

All eyes were on Sydney Harbour, where hundreds of thousands gathered on New Year’s Eve. Before the midnight fireworks, the crowd observed a minute’s silence in remembrance of victims of the recent Bondi Beach attack, with a particular tribute paid to the Jewish community.

During the silence, spectators raised the torch lights on their mobile phones, while a menorah was projected onto the pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Visual displays featuring a dove and the words “peace” and “unity” followed, creating a reflective pause before celebrations resumed.

The moment stood in sharp contrast to the fireworks display that illuminated the harbour at midnight, marking the start of 2026 with colour and sound across the city skyline.

Security Tight As Crowds Gather

Authorities maintained a strong security presence throughout the festivities, deploying thousands of police officers, including armed units, across key locations. Officials said the measures were precautionary and aimed at ensuring public safety amid large crowds.

New Zealand First To Ring In 2026

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand became one of the first countries to welcome 2026. Fireworks, public gatherings and cultural performances took place in city centres nationwide, drawing residents and visitors alike.

Authorities reported smooth crowd management and visible policing, as celebrations passed off without major incident. The coordinated events marked the start of the New Year in a festive yet orderly manner, closing out a night that combined remembrance, resilience and celebration across the region.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
2026 New Year 2026 New Zealand New Year Australia New Year
