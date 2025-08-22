Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentGet Festive-Ready This Ganesh Chaturthi With Rashmika Mandanna’s Ethereal Wardrobe

Get Festive-Ready This Ganesh Chaturthi With Rashmika Mandanna’s Ethereal Wardrobe

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Rashmika Mandanna's stunning ethnic looks serve as the perfect festive wardrobe inspiration.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Rashmika Mandanna's stunning ethnic looks serve as the perfect festive wardrobe inspiration.

Rashmika’s festive ethnic looks are fashion inspo.

1/8
Rashmika Mandanna, often hailed as Pan-India’s number one heroine, continues to inspire not just with her performances but also with her impeccable sense of style. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, her stunning ethnic looks serve as the perfect festive wardrobe inspiration. From regal reds to delicate pastels, here’s how you can take cues from Rashmika’s style to embrace tradition with a touch of elegance.
Rashmika Mandanna, often hailed as Pan-India’s number one heroine, continues to inspire not just with her performances but also with her impeccable sense of style. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, her stunning ethnic looks serve as the perfect festive wardrobe inspiration. From regal reds to delicate pastels, here’s how you can take cues from Rashmika’s style to embrace tradition with a touch of elegance.
2/8
Beauty at Its Simplest: Rashmika keeps it minimal in a pastel pink brocade kurta set with flared bottoms. The sheen of the fabric adds festivity, while soft waves and understated accessories keep it modern yet traditional.
Beauty at Its Simplest: Rashmika keeps it minimal in a pastel pink brocade kurta set with flared bottoms. The sheen of the fabric adds festivity, while soft waves and understated accessories keep it modern yet traditional.
3/8
Pink Grace: Rashmika looks ethereal in a soft pink floral saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. With subtle accessories and a low bun, this look is timeless, elegant, and perfect for those who love understated sophistication.
Pink Grace: Rashmika looks ethereal in a soft pink floral saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. With subtle accessories and a low bun, this look is timeless, elegant, and perfect for those who love understated sophistication.
4/8
Beauty in Pink: A vibrant pink ethnic suit with delicate embroidery and a sheer dupatta makes Rashmika shine with festive joy. Minimal accessories and a neat hairstyle add comfort and grace—perfect for long day celebrations.
Beauty in Pink: A vibrant pink ethnic suit with delicate embroidery and a sheer dupatta makes Rashmika shine with festive joy. Minimal accessories and a neat hairstyle add comfort and grace—perfect for long day celebrations.
5/8
Glittery Shimmery All the Way: In an olive-green saree with subtle golden motifs and a contrasting deep blue blouse, Rashmika strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and festivity. Minimal makeup and tied-back hair complete her understated yet elegant look.
Glittery Shimmery All the Way: In an olive-green saree with subtle golden motifs and a contrasting deep blue blouse, Rashmika strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and festivity. Minimal makeup and tied-back hair complete her understated yet elegant look.
6/8
Red Princess: For a bold festive look, Rashmika dazzles in a red embellished lehenga with a chic backless blouse. This glamorous ensemble is perfect for grand festive nights or wedding functions.
Red Princess: For a bold festive look, Rashmika dazzles in a red embellished lehenga with a chic backless blouse. This glamorous ensemble is perfect for grand festive nights or wedding functions.
7/8
Red & Golden Bliss: In a maroon-red embroidered kurta set with pastel threadwork and a sheer dupatta, Rashmika blends tradition with artistry. Minimal jewelry and soft waves make this look both celebratory and effortless.
Red & Golden Bliss: In a maroon-red embroidered kurta set with pastel threadwork and a sheer dupatta, Rashmika blends tradition with artistry. Minimal jewelry and soft waves make this look both celebratory and effortless.
8/8
Aqua Blue Elegance: In an aqua-blue kurta with mirror work and motifs, paired with flared bottoms, Rashmika exudes festive charm. Styled with a sleek bun and statement earrings, this outfit is both graceful and comfortable. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Aqua Blue Elegance: In an aqua-blue kurta with mirror work and motifs, paired with flared bottoms, Rashmika exudes festive charm. Styled with a sleek bun and statement earrings, this outfit is both graceful and comfortable. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Rashmika Mandanna
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Embed widget