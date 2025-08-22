Explorer
Get Festive-Ready This Ganesh Chaturthi With Rashmika Mandanna’s Ethereal Wardrobe
As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Rashmika Mandanna's stunning ethnic looks serve as the perfect festive wardrobe inspiration.
Rashmika’s festive ethnic looks are fashion inspo.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Entertainment
8 Photos
Get Festive-Ready This Ganesh Chaturthi With Rashmika Mandanna’s Ethereal Wardrobe
Entertainment
9 Photos
Who Is Sahher Bambba? The Rising Star in Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*
Entertainment
7 Photos
Triptii Dimri’s Airport Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Goes Viral
Entertainment
10 Photos
Meet Yogita Bihani, The Kerala Story Actor Who Got Engaged To Archana Puran Singh’s Son
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion