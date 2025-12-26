Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested

A co-worker’s birthday celebration allegedly ended in a horrific crime for a woman IT manager in Rajasthan, with police on Friday arresting three people, including the CEO of a private IT firm, in connection with her alleged gangrape following the party. According to the police complaint, the CEO had hosted a birthday party last Saturday, which the woman, a manager at the firm, attended.

As the event concluded, other guests left, leaving her behind. The woman alleged that the company’s female executive head later offered to drop her home. She entered a car in which the CEO and the executive head’s husband were also present. During the drive, the accused allegedly stopped at a shop and offered her a substance, after which she lost consciousness.

In her statement, the woman said she regained consciousness while being sexually assaulted inside the moving vehicle. She alleged that all three accused were involved and that she was confined in the car for several hours before being dropped home in the early morning.

Police Confirm Sexual Assault

Following severe pain and weakness, the woman underwent a medical examination at a private hospital, which confirmed sexual assault, police said. She subsequently approached the police.