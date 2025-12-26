Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesClose Call In CM Nitish Kumar’s Carcade As SUV Hits Traffic DSP On Duty, Officer Injured

Close Call In CM Nitish Kumar's Carcade As SUV Hits Traffic DSP On Duty, Officer Injured

The officer sustained injuries after being struck from behind while managing traffic.

By : Paramanand Singh | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A vehicle from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy hit an on-duty traffic DSP, leaving the officer injured but narrowly escaping a serious mishap. The Scorpio, which was part of the Chief Minister’s carcade, rammed into the DSP from behind while he was managing traffic.

Police personnel present at the spot rushed to assist the injured officer and managed the situation. Eyewitnesses said policemen banged on the vehicle from behind to stop it, warning that a major accident could have occurred had it not been halted in time.

Incident Occurred During CM’s Visit 

The incident took place when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was visiting to review arrangements for devotees arriving for the Prakash Parv of Sikhism’s tenth Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj. The CM was inspecting facilities provided to the sangat during the religious event.

DSP Hit Near Watch Tower 

According to officials, when the Chief Minister reached the Prakash Punj near the watch tower at the Didarganj market committee area, a Scorpio in the convoy struck the traffic DSP who was deployed on duty. The officer fell to the ground after the impact and sustained injuries.

The incident caused a brief commotion at the site, after which the situation was brought under control by the police present there.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
