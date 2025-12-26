Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
DGCA Special Panel Submits Report On Indigo Flight Disruptions, Findings Kept Confidential

The panel, comprised of senior aviation officials, examined issues like inadequate planning, manpower management, FDTL implementation, and crew roster management.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 09:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A four-member special investigation committee constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to probe large-scale flight disruptions at IndiGo Airlines has completed its inquiry and submitted its report. The findings have been shared with the authorities but are currently being kept confidential.

The committee was formed on December 5, 2025, to conduct a detailed examination of widespread flight cancellations and delays reported at the airline.

Who Were The Members Of The Committee?

The special panel comprised senior aviation officials, including:

  • Sanjay K. Brahmane, Joint Director General
  • Amit Gupta, Deputy Director General
  • Captain Kapil Manglik, SFOI
  • Captain Lokesh Rampal, FOI

The committee was tasked with carrying out an in-depth review of operational disruptions faced by IndiGo.

Key Issues Examined By Panel

According to sources, the committee focused on several critical questions while preparing its report. These included why such a large number of flights were cancelled or delayed, whether the airline’s planning and manpower management were inadequate, and if there was any negligence in implementing the new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms.

The panel also examined whether IndiGo failed to carry out timely crew planning and roster management, if DGCA’s directives were properly followed, and who should be held accountable for the operational failures.

Report Submitted To Civil Aviation Ministry

The committee was given time until today to submit its findings. Sources said the report has now been finalised and handed over to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The probe aimed to determine the exact circumstances under which a large number of flights were disrupted and to identify the root causes behind the operational lapses.

For now, the report remains confidential, and no official details have been made public.

Input By : Varun Bhasin
Published at : 26 Dec 2025 09:24 PM (IST)
IndiGo News DGCA IndiGo Flight Disruption Indigo Updates
