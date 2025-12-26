Tripura Student Stabbed To Death In Dehradun For Objecting To Racial Slurs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A student from Tripura was stabbed to death in Uttarakhand’s capital, Dehradun, after being allegedly abused with racial slurs and attacked in public. The victim, Anjel Chakma, succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment in the ICU for 17 days.

The incident occurred in the Selaqui area, where a group of intoxicated youths allegedly attacked Anjel with knives on a public road. Police have arrested five accused so far, while the main accused remains absconding.

Racial Abuse Alleged Before Attack

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, the two had gone shopping in Selaqui when a group of youths began passing remarks about their appearance. The accused allegedly used words such as “Chinese,” “Chinky,” and “momos.” When the brothers objected to the comments, the attackers first assaulted them with a metal bangle and later stabbed them with knives.

The attack took place on December 9, 2025. Anjel Chakma was critically injured and remained in intensive care before dying during treatment.

Attacked While Shopping With Brother

Local student Binod Chakma said Anjel, an MBA final-year student at Jigyasa University in Dehradun, had gone shopping with his younger brother Michael Chakma, a student of Uttaranchal University, between 6 and 7 pm on the day of the incident.

During this time, several youths allegedly began making comments about their skin colour and looks, using racial terms such as “Nepali,” “Chinese,” “Chinky,” and “momos.”

‘They Were Drunk And Turned Violent’

In his written statement, Michael Chakma told police that the accused were under the influence of alcohol. When the brothers protested against the abuse, the attackers allegedly began beating them.

Michael was reportedly struck on the head with a metal bangle, while Anjel was stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen. The attackers also allegedly issued death threats before fleeing the scene.

Police said a total of five accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to trace the main accused. The investigation is ongoing.