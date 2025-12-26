Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Decisive Blow To Terror’: Amit Shah On Operations Sindoor And Mahadev

‘Decisive Blow To Terror’: Amit Shah On Operations Sindoor And Mahadev

He highlighted successful counter-terrorism operations in Pahalgam and Baisaran Valley, emphasising coordinated investigations and the need for unified ATS structures to combat evolving terror threats.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India delivered a decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack by punishing those who planned the conspiracy through Operation Sindoor and neutralising the attackers through Operation Mahadev. Addressing the Anti-Terrorism Conference–2025 in New Delhi, Shah said the operations demonstrated the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

“The people who planned the terrorist incident were punished through Operation Sindoor, and those who executed it using the weapons provided to them were neutralised through Operation Mahadev,” the Home Minister said.

‘Attack Aimed At Disrupting Harmony'

Referring to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, Shah said the incident had shaken the entire country and was intended to disturb communal harmony while derailing renewed efforts to promote development and tourism in the Union Territory.

He said security forces acted on extremely precise intelligence to neutralise all three terrorists involved, delivering a strong and clear message to Pakistan.

Findings To Put Pakistan In The Dock

Amit Shah said investigations into major terror cases are now conducted in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. He added that the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack had been completed successfully.

“The agencies across the world will study this investigation, and its findings will put Pakistan in the dock on international platforms,” he said, stressing that such forums were not limited to discussions alone but also generated actionable outcomes.

Warning On Changing Nature Of Terrorism

Highlighting the evolving nature of terrorism, Shah warned that increasing use of technology by terror groups posed new challenges. He said security agencies must stay ahead of emerging and “invisible” threats by anticipating future risks and preparing for them in advance.

Calling for better coordination, the Home Minister underlined the need for a common Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) structure across states. He said operational uniformity was “extremely essential” for accurate threat assessment, effective intelligence sharing and coordinated counter-terror action, adding that without such uniformity, intelligence could not be used optimally nor responses executed effectively.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Terrorism Delhi Blast AMIT SHAH Red For Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Decisive Blow To Terror’: Amit Shah On Operations Sindoor And Mahadev
‘Decisive Blow To Terror’: Amit Shah On Operations Sindoor And Mahadev
India
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
India
DGCA Special Panel Submits Report On Indigo Flight Disruptions, Findings Kept Confidential
DGCA Special Panel Submits Report On Indigo Flight Disruptions, Findings Kept Confidential
Cities
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget