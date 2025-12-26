‘Decisive Blow To Terror’: Amit Shah On Operations Sindoor And Mahadev

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India delivered a decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack by punishing those who planned the conspiracy through Operation Sindoor and neutralising the attackers through Operation Mahadev. Addressing the Anti-Terrorism Conference–2025 in New Delhi, Shah said the operations demonstrated the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

“The people who planned the terrorist incident were punished through Operation Sindoor, and those who executed it using the weapons provided to them were neutralised through Operation Mahadev,” the Home Minister said.

‘Attack Aimed At Disrupting Harmony'

Referring to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, Shah said the incident had shaken the entire country and was intended to disturb communal harmony while derailing renewed efforts to promote development and tourism in the Union Territory.

He said security forces acted on extremely precise intelligence to neutralise all three terrorists involved, delivering a strong and clear message to Pakistan.

Findings To Put Pakistan In The Dock

Amit Shah said investigations into major terror cases are now conducted in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. He added that the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack had been completed successfully.

“The agencies across the world will study this investigation, and its findings will put Pakistan in the dock on international platforms,” he said, stressing that such forums were not limited to discussions alone but also generated actionable outcomes.

Warning On Changing Nature Of Terrorism

Highlighting the evolving nature of terrorism, Shah warned that increasing use of technology by terror groups posed new challenges. He said security agencies must stay ahead of emerging and “invisible” threats by anticipating future risks and preparing for them in advance.

Calling for better coordination, the Home Minister underlined the need for a common Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) structure across states. He said operational uniformity was “extremely essential” for accurate threat assessment, effective intelligence sharing and coordinated counter-terror action, adding that without such uniformity, intelligence could not be used optimally nor responses executed effectively.