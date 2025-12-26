CBI Moves SC Challenging Delhi HC Order Granting Bail To Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the sentence and grant bail to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The agency has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of the High Court’s order.

Sengar was sentenced in December 2019 to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹25 lakh. He filed an appeal against the verdict in the Delhi High Court in January 2020 and later moved a plea for suspension of sentence in March 2022, which was strongly opposed by both the CBI and the survivor’s counsel.

Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence

After hearing arguments from all sides, the Delhi High Court on December 23, 2025, suspended Sengar’s sentence until the disposal of his appeal and granted him bail subject to certain conditions. However, despite the relief, Sengar is not expected to be released immediately as he is currently serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

Following a detailed examination of the High Court’s order, the CBI on December 26, 2025, filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the suspension of sentence and bail granted to Sengar.

Bail Puts My Family At Risk: Survivor

Reacting to the development, the Unnao rape survivor said on December 26 that she was not afraid of the decision to suspend Sengar’s life sentence and expressed full faith in the Supreme Court to deliver justice. She said granting bail to Sengar has endangered her family’s safety and livelihood.

“This order has imprisoned me and many women like me. My family is under threat. My husband has lost his job. What are we supposed to do now?” she said.

Reiterating her resolve to continue the legal battle, the survivor said she would not be intimidated into silence. “They thought we would be scared and stay quiet. They have not seen the Durga form of a woman. We will not be afraid,” she said.