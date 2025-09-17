Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas' 33rd With Throwback Pics, Daughter Malti Marie Joins In

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas’ 33rd With Throwback Pics, Daughter Malti Marie Joins In

As Nick Jonas turned 33, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a touching note for her husband, expressing how grateful she feels to share her life with him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
As Nick Jonas turned 33, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a touching note for her husband, expressing how grateful she feels to share her life with him.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Loved-Up Moments With Nick Jonas From 2018–2025 on His Birthday

1/8
As Nick Jonas turned 33, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a touching note for her husband, expressing how grateful she feels to share her life with him.
As Nick Jonas turned 33, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a touching note for her husband, expressing how grateful she feels to share her life with him.
2/8
The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, sharing a series of heartwarming moments featuring Nick, herself, and their daughter Malti Marie, spanning from 2018 to 2025.
The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, sharing a series of heartwarming moments featuring Nick, herself, and their daughter Malti Marie, spanning from 2018 to 2025.
3/8
In her caption, Priyanka wrote: “As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years… so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day. Here’s 2025–2018!”
In her caption, Priyanka wrote: “As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years… so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day. Here’s 2025–2018!”
4/8
Priyanka and Nick began dating in 2018, tying the knot the same year in December at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, with both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.
Priyanka and Nick began dating in 2018, tying the knot the same year in December at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, with both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.
5/8
In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.
In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.
6/8
On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, starring Idris Elba and John Cena as world leaders who must work together against a deadly threat.
On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, starring Idris Elba and John Cena as world leaders who must work together against a deadly threat.
7/8
The actress has also joined Krrish 4, marking Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut, and will headline The Bluff, a swashbuckling action drama set in the 19th century Caribbean.
The actress has also joined Krrish 4, marking Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut, and will headline The Bluff, a swashbuckling action drama set in the 19th century Caribbean.
8/8
She will soon share screen space with Mahesh Babu in the highly anticipated action-adventure SSMB29, inspired by history and mythology, slated for release in 2027. (All Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.)
She will soon share screen space with Mahesh Babu in the highly anticipated action-adventure SSMB29, inspired by history and mythology, slated for release in 2027. (All Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.)
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

