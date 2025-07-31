Explorer
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Cozy Moments With Malti Will Melt Your Heart, See Pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took a break from their busy schedules to spend quality family time in July, focusing on creating memories with their daughter Malti Marie.
Nick Jonas recently shared a heartwarming photo dump on Instagram, featuring wholesome moments from their July, including beach outings and indoor fun.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sonam Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Note To Anand Ahuja: ‘Find Me In Every Lifetime’; PICS
Entertainment
10 Photos
Bikini, Jet Skis & Sunset Views: Inside Kriti Sanon’s Cosy Yacht Birthday Getaway
Entertainment
7 Photos
Ananya Panday Has A ‘Wah Taj’ Moment At The Iconic Monument In Agra: See PICS
Entertainment
9 Photos
Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Bridal Glam In Jayanti Reddy’s Stunning Blush Pink Lehenga: PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
New Chemistry Alert! These Fresh Bollywood Pairings Are All Set To Wow Audiences; PICS
Entertainment
9 Photos
Rupali Ganguly Observes Sawan Somwar With Temple Visit, Seeks Lord Shiva’s Blessings
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
US Military Aircraft Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
World
'Maybe They'll Sell To India...': Trump Says US Inks Trade, Oil Deal With Pakistan
Sports
CONFIRMED! No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always...'
India
US, India Still Negotiating, Says Trump After Imposing 25% Tariffs Plus Penalties
Advertisement
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sonam Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Note To Anand Ahuja: ‘Find Me In Every Lifetime’; PICS
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion