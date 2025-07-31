Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Cozy Moments With Malti Will Melt Your Heart, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Cozy Moments With Malti Will Melt Your Heart, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took a break from their busy schedules to spend quality family time in July, focusing on creating memories with their daughter Malti Marie.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took a break from their busy schedules to spend quality family time in July, focusing on creating memories with their daughter Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas recently shared a heartwarming photo dump on Instagram, featuring wholesome moments from their July, including beach outings and indoor fun.

1/7
The post includes glimpses of Malti exploring her surroundings—watching fish, playing games, and soaking in the summer sun—offering fans an intimate look at their family life.
The post includes glimpses of Malti exploring her surroundings—watching fish, playing games, and soaking in the summer sun—offering fans an intimate look at their family life.
2/7
During promotional interviews for her film Heads of State, Priyanka revealed that
During promotional interviews for her film Heads of State, Priyanka revealed that "Sunday morning snuggles in bed" are non-negotiable in their household, calling it the biggest luxury.
3/7
She shared that spending slow, unhurried time with family—like watching Love Island or reading—is what she treasures most these days.
She shared that spending slow, unhurried time with family—like watching Love Island or reading—is what she treasures most these days.
4/7
Nick Jonas also opened up about fatherhood, saying the best part is how his daughter keeps him grounded, no matter how successful he feels otherwise.
Nick Jonas also opened up about fatherhood, saying the best part is how his daughter keeps him grounded, no matter how successful he feels otherwise.
5/7
He highlighted their playful bond, mentioning that Malti simply wants to play Moana and Maui with him—something he cherishes deeply.
He highlighted their playful bond, mentioning that Malti simply wants to play Moana and Maui with him—something he cherishes deeply.
6/7
Priyanka and Nick, who married in a lavish multi-faith ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018, welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022, and she has since become the heart of their lives.
Priyanka and Nick, who married in a lavish multi-faith ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018, welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022, and she has since become the heart of their lives.
7/7
The final image in the post triggered nostalgic emotions among fans, reminding them of the Jonas family's close-knit bond over the years.
The final image in the post triggered nostalgic emotions among fans, reminding them of the Jonas family's close-knit bond over the years.
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Photo Gallery

