27 Restaurants Raided At Noida Sector 18 Over Poor Quality Food, Fined Rs 3 Crore

Noida News: The Food Department carried out a major inspection drive in Noida’s upscale Sector 18 market following repeated complaints of substandard food being sold at premium prices.

Food safety teams conducted raids at 27 restaurants and food stalls after receiving multiple customer complaints. During the inspections, officials found serious hygiene violations at several eateries and food courts.

Veg, Non-Veg Food Stored Together

Authorities said unclean kitchen conditions were detected at many locations, while in some outlets, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together, violating food safety norms.

Following the inspection, the department imposed penalties amounting to nearly Rs 3 crore on the erring establishments. Officials also issued a three-day ultimatum to clear all hygiene-related lapses, warning that licenses would be cancelled if the directions are not followed.

Syed Ibadullah, the Food Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said the drive was launched strictly in the interest of public health and that further action would be taken against repeat violators.

Earlier Crackdown In Noida

Last year, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration launched a sweeping food-safety crackdown across both urban and rural pockets of the district. Violations were detected in Dadri, Khurja, Surajpur, Rabupura, and several areas of Noida, including Sectors 16, 18, 58, and 130.

Following surprise inspections, authorities imposed penalties amounting to Rs 64.6 lakh on erring food businesses. The inspection drive covered restaurants, sweet shops, food stalls, and eateries, and was carried out simultaneously in multiple locations to prevent advance warnings.

Food businesses were penalised under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act during a two-month window between April and May. Common violations included the sale of expired or substandard food items, misbranding and misleading labels, and failure to follow mandatory hygiene and safety protocols.

Inspectors also found instances where biscuits, packaged foods, and dairy products well past their expiry dates were being sold. In several cases, operators were accused of compromising basic safety norms, posing risks to public health.