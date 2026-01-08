Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities27 Restaurants Raided At Noida Sector 18 Over Poor Quality Food, Fined Rs 3 Crore

27 Restaurants Raided At Noida Sector 18 Over Poor Quality Food, Fined Rs 3 Crore

Authorities said unclean kitchen conditions were detected at many locations, while in some outlets, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together, violating food safety norms.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 10:58 AM (IST)

Noida News: The Food Department carried out a major inspection drive in Noida’s upscale Sector 18 market following repeated complaints of substandard food being sold at premium prices.

Food safety teams conducted raids at 27 restaurants and food stalls after receiving multiple customer complaints. During the inspections, officials found serious hygiene violations at several eateries and food courts.

Veg, Non-Veg Food Stored Together

Authorities said unclean kitchen conditions were detected at many locations, while in some outlets, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together, violating food safety norms.

Following the inspection, the department imposed penalties amounting to nearly Rs 3 crore on the erring establishments. Officials also issued a three-day ultimatum to clear all hygiene-related lapses, warning that licenses would be cancelled if the directions are not followed.

Syed Ibadullah, the Food Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said the drive was launched strictly in the interest of public health and that further action would be taken against repeat violators.

Earlier Crackdown In Noida

Last year, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration launched a sweeping food-safety crackdown across both urban and rural pockets of the district. Violations were detected in Dadri, Khurja, Surajpur, Rabupura, and several areas of Noida, including Sectors 16, 18, 58, and 130.

Following surprise inspections, authorities imposed penalties amounting to Rs 64.6 lakh on erring food businesses. The inspection drive covered restaurants, sweet shops, food stalls, and eateries, and was carried out simultaneously in multiple locations to prevent advance warnings.

Food businesses were penalised under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act during a two-month window between April and May. Common violations included the sale of expired or substandard food items, misbranding and misleading labels, and failure to follow mandatory hygiene and safety protocols.

Inspectors also found instances where biscuits, packaged foods, and dairy products well past their expiry dates were being sold. In several cases, operators were accused of compromising basic safety norms, posing risks to public health.

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Food Market Noida Sector 18 Restaurants
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Cities
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget