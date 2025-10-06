Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Internet Can't Keep Calm As Nora Fatehi Serves Major Style Goals In Red, PICS

Internet Can’t Keep Calm As Nora Fatehi Serves Major Style Goals In Red, PICS

Nora Fatehi has once again stunned fans with her latest Instagram post featuring a breathtaking red velvet gown.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
The gown, with its dramatic high slit and one-shoulder neckline, perfectly accentuates Nora's toned figure.

The gown, with its dramatic high slit and one-shoulder neckline, perfectly accentuates Nora’s toned figure.

1/8
The contrasting satin waistband and floral shimmer details near the hemline add a luxurious touch to the look.
Nora paired the outfit with strappy high-heeled sandals that elevated the glam quotient.
2/8
Nora paired the outfit with strappy high-heeled sandals that elevated the glam quotient.
Her curled updo, soft tendrils, and bold makeup with defined eyes and lips exuded confidence and poise.
3/8
Her curled updo, soft tendrils, and bold makeup with defined eyes and lips exuded confidence and poise.
Fans were left mesmerised as she struck a powerful pose with one leg extended, embodying elegance and strength.
4/8
Fans were left mesmerised as she struck a powerful pose with one leg extended, embodying elegance and strength.
Nora Fatehi, a Canadian-born artist, is celebrated for her work across Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.
5/8
Nora Fatehi, a Canadian-born artist, is celebrated for her work across Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.
She rose to fame with her viral "Dilbar" dance number in Satyameva Jayate, which became the first Hindi song to cross 20 million YouTube views in 24 hours.
6/8
She rose to fame with her viral “Dilbar” dance number in Satyameva Jayate, which became the first Hindi song to cross 20 million YouTube views in 24 hours.
Nora has expanded her international footprint with songs like Pepeta and Light The Sky, the latter being part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.
7/8
Nora has expanded her international footprint with songs like Pepeta and Light The Sky, the latter being part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.
Besides her dance numbers, Nora has acted in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India, and served as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (All Images: Instagram/norafatehi)
8/8
Besides her dance numbers, Nora has acted in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India, and served as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (All Images: Instagram/norafatehi)
Besides her dance numbers, Nora has acted in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India, and served as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (All Images: Instagram/norafatehi)
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Advertisement

