Mrunal Thakur Says 'Stop Staring' Amid Backlash For 'Insulting' Bipasha Basu

Mrunal Thakur Says 'Stop Staring' Amid Backlash For 'Insulting' Bipasha Basu

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
1/7
Mrunal Thakur is making headlines for both her professional and personal life. While her latest release 'Son of Sardaar 2' continues to struggle at the box office, the actress is also facing social media backlash after an old video resurfaced in which she appeared to take a dig at Bipasha Basu.
2/7
On Monday, seemingly undeterred by the criticism, Mrunal shared a series of stylish photos on Instagram, dressed in a sleek black outfit and sunglasses, with the caption, “Stop staring!
3/7
While many fans praised her look, others used the comment section to bring up the controversy. One user wrote, “You’re lucky people know you now after you used Bipasha’s name,
4/7
The clip that sparked the uproar dates back to her Kumkum Bhagya days, during a conversation about fitness with co-star Arjit Taneja. When asked about physical preferences, Mrunal responded, “Go marry Bipasha then. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha.
5/7
The remark has since drawn criticism from many, who see it as an unnecessary swipe at a fellow actress. Social media users have been quick to weigh in, with an old Reddit thread on Mrunal also resurfacing.
6/7
One person alleged, “She has always been a typical mean girl… she was mean towards her ex on Nach Baliye and has a very crass way of talking.
7/7
On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2.' She will next be seen opposite Adivi Sesh in 'Dacoit.' (All Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram.)
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Bipasha Basu Mrunal Thakur

