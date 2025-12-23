Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he would disown his own son if he were found to have any links with Pakistan, asserting that no personal relationship can override national interest. Speaking to News18, Sarma made the remarks in a video clip later shared on X, where he posed a pointed question at a Congress leader whose wife, he claimed, has ties with Pakistan.

Though Sarma did not name anyone in the clip, he was reportedly referring to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth, reiterating his allegation that she “works for Pakistan.”

Sarma claimed he has “clear evidence” to support his charge and said he was making the statement responsibly in his capacity as Assam chief minister.

No Family Above Nation “If my son becomes close to Pakistan, I will officially say he is not my son. The same applies to me as well,” Sarma said, adding that accountability applies equally within families when it comes to national security.

Separately, reacting to the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, Sarma said the brutality of the killing would have caused the same anguish regardless of the victim’s faith, but stressed that Das was targeted for being Hindu. He described the incident as deeply disturbing and inhuman.

Workplace Dispute, Not Blasphemy

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body set on fire in Bangladesh last week. While initial reports suggested blasphemy as the motive, subsequent police investigations and family accounts indicated that a workplace dispute may have triggered the killing.