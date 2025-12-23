Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceISRO Begins Countdown For BlueBird Block-2 Mission Launch At Sriharikota

ISRO Begins Countdown For BlueBird Block-2 Mission Launch At Sriharikota

Launching from Sriharikota on December 24th, the mission aims to deploy a next-generation communication satellite for direct-to-smartphone cellular broadband.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 23 (PTI) The 24-hour countdown for the launch of LVM3-M6 rocket, which will carry a new generation US communication satellite, commenced here on Tuesday, ISRO said.

In a dedicated commercial mission, ISRO is scheduled to launch the Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft on board its heavy lift launch vehicle LVM3-M6 at 8.54 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport on Wednesday.

Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing about 4,400 kg that was successfully launched by ISRO on November 2 in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Wednesday's mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial agreement signed between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). NewSpace India Ltd is the commercial arm of ISRO.

In an update on Tuesday, ISRO said, "LVM3-M6 is set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft tomorrow from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Final countdown begins. Launch on December 24, 2025 at 8.54 am IST." Ahead of the launch, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on December 22.

The historic mission would deploy the next generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network, which is accessible directly by smartphones and designed for both commercial and government applications.

According to the Indian space agency, the 43.5 metre tall LVM3, also known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III, is a three stage rocket with a cryogenic engine designed and developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

The vehicle uses two S200 solid rocket boosters to provide the huge amount of thrust required for lift off. The booster has been developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

After a flight of about 15 minutes from liftoff, the Bluebird Block-2 satellite is expected to get separated from the launch vehicle.

BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of a global LEO constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite.

This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times. It features a 223 m 2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite every deployed into low Earth Orbit, about 600 km altitude.

AST SpaceMobile had launched five satellites, BlueBird 1-5 in September 2024 which provide continuous internet coverage across the United States and other select countries.

The company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
ISRO LVM3 M6 Bluebird Block 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
States
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Cities
‘I’d Disown My Son If...’: Himanta Targets Gogoi, Targets Cong Leader’s Wife Over Alleged Pak Links
‘I’d Disown My Son If...’: Himanta Targets Gogoi, Targets Cong Leader’s Wife Over Alleged Pak Links
India
'We're Biggest Fugitives...': Lalit Modi Mocks India At Vijay Mallya Party, Sparks Backlash | VIDEO
'We're Biggest Fugitives...': Lalit Modi Mocks India At Vijay Mallya Party, Sparks Backlash | VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget