US Justice Department Releases Nearly 30,000 More Epstein Files, Cites Transparency

The US Department of Justice has released nearly 30,000 additional pages of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The department said some of the material includes unverified and sensational claims submitted to the FBI ahead of the 2020 presidential election, which it described as unfounded. It stressed that the release is being carried out in line with legal obligations and transparency requirements, with protections in place for Epstein’s victims.

