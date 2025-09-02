Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKarishma Tanna Shares Dreamy Glimpses From Her Swiss Holiday With Husband Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna Shares Dreamy Glimpses From Her Swiss Holiday With Husband Varun Bangera

Actress Karishma Tanna is currently living her best life, jet-setting across Europe with her husband, Varun Bangera.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
From scenic landscapes to romantic moments, the actress has been treating her fans to glimpses of her luxurious vacation through stunning photos and videos on social media.
After exploring Croatia, Karishma and Varun are now soaking in the beauty of Switzerland.
The actress recently shared a video from her trip, offering fans a peek into the vibrant local life and breathtaking surroundings.
Sharing the clip, she captioned it: “Think cobblestone streets meeting turquoise lakes, modern art blending with old-world charm, and sunsets that feel like paintings. From swimming in Lake Zurich and strolling through vibrant old town lanes to sipping coffee with the Alps as your backdrop—this city turns summer into a postcard you’ll never want to end."
"Zurich isn’t just a stopover; it’s a vibe—laid-back yet buzzing, cultural yet playful, and always wrapped in breathtaking views.”
On September 1, Karishma posted another video highlighting the breathtaking views of Rigi. In her caption, she expressed how much she and Varun enjoyed immersing themselves in the region’s beauty.
On the professional front, Karishma received immense appreciation for her portrayal of journalist Jagruti Pathak in Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. Her nuanced performance in the series further cemented her reputation as a versatile actress. (All Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram.)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Karishma Tanna Varun Bangera
Embed widget