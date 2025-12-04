‘Maoism May Be Wiped Out By March 2026’: Chhattisgarh CM Sets Deadline On Left-Wing Extremism

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has been the biggest roadblock to development in the state and asserted that his government is on course to eliminate it by March 31, 2026. Speaking at an online session, Sai outlined his government’s security operations, rehabilitation measures for surrendered Maoists and an aggressive push for development in former rebel strongholds.

Since his government assumed office on Dec. 13, 2023, security forces have intensified operations against Naxals under what he described as a “double-engine government” framework. “Our Prime Minister has already set a target of March 31, 2026. Our jawans are motivated and have taken the fight to the Naxals,” Sai said.

487 Maoists Neutralised, Surrenders and Arrests Rising

Sai said 487 Naxals, including senior cadres, have been neutralised so far, while the number of surrenders and arrests has also risen sharply. “We are confident that the target will be met. For now, the deadline is March 31, 2026, but it may be achieved before that,” he added.

His remarks come amid an intensified anti-Maoist offensive that has seen repeated encounters across Bastar and adjoining regions. Senior Maoist leaders Madvi Hidma and Basavaraju have been among those killed in recent months. On Tuesday alone, 12 Maoists were shot dead in an encounter that also claimed the lives of three police personnel.

Sai said the state’s rehabilitation policy is beginning to show results. “Only recently, around 38 Naxals surrendered. Many of them carried rewards of ₹8 lakh,” he said. According to the chief minister, more than 2,336 Maoists have surrendered so far, while 1,853 have been arrested.

Rehabilitation Drive, Bastar Olympics and Development Push

Under the rehabilitation package, surrendered Maoists receive a monthly assistance of ₹10,000 for the first three years along with skill training. In rural areas, they are being allotted one hectare of land for farming, while housing support is provided in urban areas. “Those Maoists who had rewards on their heads, there is a provision to ensure that they receive the money after the surrender,” Sai said.

He cited a café opened in Jagdalpur by former Maoists as a symbol of reintegration. “Many people are visiting the café. The response is good,” he said.

In areas long controlled by Maoists, the government is now building roads, extending electricity supply and establishing schools and basic amenities. Under the Niyad Nellanar Yojana, the state is connecting remote villages to welfare schemes by issuing ration cards and ensuring access to government benefits.

Sai also highlighted the Bastar Olympics as part of the outreach to local youth. “Last year we held the Olympics for the youth of Bastar. This time nearly four lakh people have participated,” he said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the closing ceremony on Dec. 13. The chief minister said the region also holds significant tourism potential, with plans to promote homestays.

Stringent Anti-Conversion Law on the Anvil

The chief minister also announced that the state government is set to introduce a more stringent anti-conversion law in the upcoming Assembly session between Dec. 14 and 17. “There is already a law, but it needs to be made more stringent. I am confident the bill will be supported and passed,” Sai said.

“Our country is secular, but if anyone takes advantage of a person’s circumstances and indulges in conversion, that is incorrect and should be condemned. Since such crimes are continuing despite the existing law, there is a need to tighten it,” he added.

Mahadev Betting App Case: Key Accused Tracked

On the Mahadev betting app case, Sai said action is underway against those behind the alleged multi-crore illegal betting network. Referring to reports that Ravi Uppal, co-founder of the app, had fled to an unknown location, the chief minister said his associate Sourabh Chandrakar has been detained in Dubai.

“The people behind this app have cheated our people. Ravi Uppal is on the run, but Sourabh Chandrakar is under house arrest in Dubai. Our agencies are working and he will be brought back soon,” Sai said.

The chief minister’s remarks offered a snapshot of the state government’s twin strategy, an aggressive security crackdown alongside development and rehabilitation, as Chhattisgarh seeks to redraw the landscape of regions once dominated by Maoist influence.