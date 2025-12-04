Hug, Handshake And Hard Power: Modi–Putin Bonhomie On Display At Delhi Airport | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display on Friday as he broke protocol to receive the Kremlin leader at Delhi’s Palam airport during his two-day visit to India. The arrival has drawn sharp attention from Western capitals amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.

As Putin’s aircraft touched down, Modi greeted him with a warm handshake and a hug on the tarmac.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and India’s Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar were also present to receive the Russian president.

#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a hug as PM Modi receives President Putin, at the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi



President Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM… pic.twitter.com/3Rvfnp1sDD — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India," Modi said in a post on X. "Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," he added.

Ceremonial Reception at Palam Airport

Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport, marking the formal start of his visit. The reception underscored the enduring diplomatic warmth between New Delhi and Moscow, even as international dynamics remain strained.

Private Dinner at the PM’s Residence

After the reception, Modi and Putin left together in a Fortuner for a private dinner at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travel in the same car, as they depart from the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi



President Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM… pic.twitter.com/R1CgPlj2B6 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

The informal engagement is seen as part of the broader diplomatic outreach surrounding the high-level visit.