A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived together at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister, marking a significant start to the Russian leader’s two-day State visit to India. The visit, centred around the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit scheduled for 5 December, underscores the strategic depth of the bilateral relationship at a time of shifting global alignments. Earlier, Modi personally welcomed Putin at the airport with a warm handshake and a hug, setting a distinctly cordial tone for the high-stakes discussions ahead.

Warm Airport Welcome

As President Putin’s aircraft touched down, Prime Minister Modi received him on the tarmac, reflecting the personal rapport the two leaders have cultivated over the years. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and India’s Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar were also present at the airport to receive the Russian President, signalling the importance attached to the visit at the highest diplomatic levels.

Modi later wrote on X: "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people." The message reinforced the significance of the long-standing partnership, particularly at a moment when global geopolitical pressures have complicated international alliances.

At Palam Airport, Putin was accorded a ceremonial reception, formally initiating his State visit. The welcome underscored India’s continued commitment to maintaining strong ties with Moscow, even as the international environment remains fraught with tensions affecting global diplomacy and trade.


Putin’s engagements over the two days reflect a comprehensive agenda designed to reinforce the political, economic and security pillars of India-Russia relations.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
