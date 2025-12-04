A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived together at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister, marking a significant start to the Russian leader’s two-day State visit to India. The visit, centred around the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit scheduled for 5 December, underscores the strategic depth of the bilateral relationship at a time of shifting global alignments. Earlier, Modi personally welcomed Putin at the airport with a warm handshake and a hug, setting a distinctly cordial tone for the high-stakes discussions ahead.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at 7 LKM, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi



President Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra… pic.twitter.com/igTeNoCcaX — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

Warm Airport Welcome

As President Putin’s aircraft touched down, Prime Minister Modi received him on the tarmac, reflecting the personal rapport the two leaders have cultivated over the years. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and India’s Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar were also present at the airport to receive the Russian President, signalling the importance attached to the visit at the highest diplomatic levels.

Modi later wrote on X: "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people." The message reinforced the significance of the long-standing partnership, particularly at a moment when global geopolitical pressures have complicated international alliances.

Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/L7IORzRfV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

At Palam Airport, Putin was accorded a ceremonial reception, formally initiating his State visit. The welcome underscored India’s continued commitment to maintaining strong ties with Moscow, even as the international environment remains fraught with tensions affecting global diplomacy and trade.





Putin’s engagements over the two days reflect a comprehensive agenda designed to reinforce the political, economic and security pillars of India-Russia relations.