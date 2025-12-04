‘Russia Didn’t Start The Ukraine War, But Will End It’: Putin Blames West & Kyiv For Escalation

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia did not initiate the Ukraine conflict, asserting instead that Ukraine-under Western influence-drew Moscow into the war. Putin said Russia would “finish the war” only after achieving its stated objectives, framing Moscow’s actions as a defence of its people, interests, language and values. He accused Kyiv of suppressing Russian identity, banning the Orthodox Church and marginalising communities in contested regions. The President also argued that Western governments orchestrated political upheaval that ultimately triggered the ongoing conflict.

Accusations Against Ukraine & The West

Putin highlighted what he described as longstanding antagonisms, claiming Ukraine had harmed Russian interests by banning the Russian language in various territories and driving people away from religious institutions.

“The point is that Russia is determined and will certainly do so to protect its interests, protect its people living there, protect our traditional values, the Russian language, and so on,” he said.

He alleged that Ukraine had banned the Russian Orthodox Church and seized others, arguing that Russia’s actions were aimed at reaffirming its position in these regions. Putin accused Western governments of backing a coup in Kyiv, saying, “The West backed Ukraine and supported the events by orchestrating the coup d’état… That was the point that triggered the events in Crimea, followed by developments in southeastern Ukraine, in Donbass.”

Russia’s Justification For Military Action

Putin maintained that Russia initially attempted to resolve tensions peacefully, but those efforts “did not bear fruit,” leaving Moscow with no alternative but to intervene militarily. He placed particular emphasis on the situation in Donbas, describing it as a region engulfed in political turbulence long before Russia stepped in.

“After eight years of relentless violence against those citizens of Donbass… we were forced to recognise these republics first, and secondly, provide support,” he said.

The President concluded by framing Russia’s campaign as corrective rather than aggressive, “Our special military operation isn’t the start of a war, but rather an attempt to end one that the West ignited using Ukrainian nationalists.”