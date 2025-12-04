Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Russia Didn’t Start The Ukraine War, But Will End It’: Putin Blames West & Kyiv For Escalation

‘Russia Didn’t Start The Ukraine War, But Will End It’: Putin Blames West & Kyiv For Escalation

Putin claimed Ukraine had harmed Russian interests by banning the Russian language in various territories.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia did not initiate the Ukraine conflict, asserting instead that Ukraine-under Western influence-drew Moscow into the war. Putin said Russia would “finish the war” only after achieving its stated objectives, framing Moscow’s actions as a defence of its people, interests, language and values. He accused Kyiv of suppressing Russian identity, banning the Orthodox Church and marginalising communities in contested regions. The President also argued that Western governments orchestrated political upheaval that ultimately triggered the ongoing conflict.

Accusations Against Ukraine & The West

Putin highlighted what he described as longstanding antagonisms, claiming Ukraine had harmed Russian interests by banning the Russian language in various territories and driving people away from religious institutions.

“The point is that Russia is determined and will certainly do so to protect its interests, protect its people living there, protect our traditional values, the Russian language, and so on,” he said.

He alleged that Ukraine had banned the Russian Orthodox Church and seized others, arguing that Russia’s actions were aimed at reaffirming its position in these regions. Putin accused Western governments of backing a coup in Kyiv, saying, “The West backed Ukraine and supported the events by orchestrating the coup d’état… That was the point that triggered the events in Crimea, followed by developments in southeastern Ukraine, in Donbass.”

Russia’s Justification For Military Action

Putin maintained that Russia initially attempted to resolve tensions peacefully, but those efforts “did not bear fruit,” leaving Moscow with no alternative but to intervene militarily. He placed particular emphasis on the situation in Donbas, describing it as a region engulfed in political turbulence long before Russia stepped in.

“After eight years of relentless violence against those citizens of Donbass… we were forced to recognise these republics first, and secondly, provide support,” he said.

The President concluded by framing Russia’s campaign as corrective rather than aggressive, “Our special military operation isn’t the start of a war, but rather an attempt to end one that the West ignited using Ukrainian nationalists.”

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Putin In India Putin India Putin On Ukraine Putin On West
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue
A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue
News
Watch: Modi & Putin Leave Delhi Airport Together In Same Car
Watch: Modi & Putin Leave Delhi Airport Together In Same Car
India
Hug, Handshake And Hard Power: Modi–Putin Bonhomie On Display At Delhi Airport | WATCH
Hug, Handshake And Hard Power: Modi–Putin Bonhomie On Display At Delhi Airport | WATCH
India
'We Could Not Live Up To The Promises': IndiGo CEO Admits Failures As DGCA Issues Strict Directives
'We Could Not Live Up To The Promises': IndiGo CEO Admits Failures As DGCA Issues Strict Directives
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget