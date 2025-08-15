Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
K3G's Young Poo Malvika Raaj Glows In Maternity Shoot With Husband Pranav Bagga, See Pics

K3G’s Young Poo Malvika Raaj Glows In Maternity Shoot With Husband Pranav Bagga, See Pics

Malvika Raaj is expecting her first child with her husband, Pranav Bagga.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Malvika Raaj is expecting her first child with her husband, Pranav Bagga.

She is best known for playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

On Pranav’s birthday, Malvika shared maternity photos proudly showing her bare baby bump.
On Pranav’s birthday, Malvika shared maternity photos proudly showing her bare baby bump.
She wore a white oversized shirt with open buttons and baggy denim jeans for the shoot.
She wore a white oversized shirt with open buttons and baggy denim jeans for the shoot.
Pranav matched her look in an all-white outfit.
Pranav matched her look in an all-white outfit.
The photos captured affectionate moments between the couple, including Pranav cradling her bump.
The photos captured affectionate moments between the couple, including Pranav cradling her bump.
Malvika called Pranav the “best husband” in her birthday wish for him.
Malvika called Pranav the “best husband” in her birthday wish for him.
She announced her pregnancy in May with photos wearing ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ caps, holding a positive pregnancy test.
She announced her pregnancy in May with photos wearing ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ caps, holding a positive pregnancy test.
Malvika comes from a film family — her father is filmmaker Bobby Raaj, and her aunt is veteran actress Anita Raj.
Malvika comes from a film family — her father is filmmaker Bobby Raaj, and her aunt is veteran actress Anita Raj.
She debuted as a lead in the Telugu film Jayadev (2017) and later appeared in the Hindi film Squad (2021). (All Image: Instagram/malvikaraaj)
She debuted as a lead in the Telugu film Jayadev (2017) and later appeared in the Hindi film Squad (2021). (All Image: Instagram/malvikaraaj)
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Malvika Raaj
