Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'What Is Etched Cannot Be Erased’: Riteish Deshmukh Slams BJP Leader’s Remark On Vilasrao Deshmukh

'What Is Etched Cannot Be Erased’: Riteish Deshmukh Slams BJP Leader’s Remark On Vilasrao Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh emotionally defended his father, stating lasting memories cannot be erased. The Congress party condemned Chavan's remarks as disrespectful and ignorant of Deshmukh's contributions to Maharashtra and his deep connection with Latur.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has reacted strongly to remarks made by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan about his late father and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying that memories etched in people’s hearts cannot be erased.

The controversy erupted after Chavan, while addressing an election rally in Latur on Monday, claimed that the enthusiasm of BJP supporters signalled the party’s victory in the region and suggested that the influence and legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh no longer carried weight in the city.

‘What Is Etched Cannot Be Erased’

Referring to the former chief minister, Chavan told the crowd that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from Latur, asserting there was “no doubt” about it. His statement drew immediate backlash.

Responding in an emotional video message, Riteish Deshmukh said with folded hands that the names of leaders who lived for the people remain etched in public memory. He added that while what is written can be erased, what is etched can never be removed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Congress Slams BJP, Defends Deshmukh’s Legacy

Chavan’s remarks also triggered sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of attempting to belittle the contributions of a leader who devoted his life to Maharashtra’s development. The party said such statements reflected arrogance of power and ignorance of Vilasrao Deshmukh’s enduring legacy.

The Congress asserted that no one had emerged who could erase Deshmukh’s memories from Latur, noting that similar attempts in the past had been firmly rejected by the city’s self-respecting residents. It questioned whether BJP leaders understood the deep bond Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with Latur and warned that any insult to the city’s “capable and illustrious son” would not be tolerated.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a senior Congress leader, served as Maharashtra chief minister twice — from October 1999 to January 2003 and from November 2004 to December 2008.

Congress leader and former minister Amit Deshmukh, also the son of the late CM, described Chavan’s remarks as “extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing”. He said such comments had hurt the sentiments of the people of Latur and were strongly condemnable. Emphasising his father’s connection with the region, Amit said Vilasrao Deshmukh had touched the lives of every resident and that these memories could not be erased by remarks from outsiders.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh BJP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public
Cities
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget