Actor Riteish Deshmukh has reacted strongly to remarks made by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan about his late father and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying that memories etched in people’s hearts cannot be erased.

The controversy erupted after Chavan, while addressing an election rally in Latur on Monday, claimed that the enthusiasm of BJP supporters signalled the party’s victory in the region and suggested that the influence and legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh no longer carried weight in the city.

‘What Is Etched Cannot Be Erased’

Referring to the former chief minister, Chavan told the crowd that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from Latur, asserting there was “no doubt” about it. His statement drew immediate backlash.

Responding in an emotional video message, Riteish Deshmukh said with folded hands that the names of leaders who lived for the people remain etched in public memory. He added that while what is written can be erased, what is etched can never be removed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Congress Slams BJP, Defends Deshmukh’s Legacy

Chavan’s remarks also triggered sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of attempting to belittle the contributions of a leader who devoted his life to Maharashtra’s development. The party said such statements reflected arrogance of power and ignorance of Vilasrao Deshmukh’s enduring legacy.

The Congress asserted that no one had emerged who could erase Deshmukh’s memories from Latur, noting that similar attempts in the past had been firmly rejected by the city’s self-respecting residents. It questioned whether BJP leaders understood the deep bond Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with Latur and warned that any insult to the city’s “capable and illustrious son” would not be tolerated.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a senior Congress leader, served as Maharashtra chief minister twice — from October 1999 to January 2003 and from November 2004 to December 2008.

Congress leader and former minister Amit Deshmukh, also the son of the late CM, described Chavan’s remarks as “extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing”. He said such comments had hurt the sentiments of the people of Latur and were strongly condemnable. Emphasising his father’s connection with the region, Amit said Vilasrao Deshmukh had touched the lives of every resident and that these memories could not be erased by remarks from outsiders.