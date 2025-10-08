Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor Channels 80s Hollywood In Ungaro Ensemble, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor Channels 80s Hollywood In Ungaro Ensemble, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Paris post-Miu Miu showcase, sporting a vintage Ungaro Parallèle Fall/Winter 1987 look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Paris post-Miu Miu showcase, sporting a vintage Ungaro Parallèle Fall/Winter 1987 look.

Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor and co-stylist Sanya Kapoor, she paired the mini-length silk dress with sheer black fishnet stockings.

1/7
The dress featured a low-cut square neckline, black and silver floral patterns, puffed full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, and a gathered, body-hugging silhouette.
The dress featured a low-cut square neckline, black and silver floral patterns, puffed full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, and a gathered, body-hugging silhouette.
2/7
Rhea Kapoor draped a black fur stole around Janhvi’s neck, giving an 80s Hollywood starlet aura.
Rhea Kapoor draped a black fur stole around Janhvi's neck, giving an 80s Hollywood starlet aura.
3/7
Accessories included flower-shaped diamond earrings and sunglasses, adding to the vintage glam.
Accessories included flower-shaped diamond earrings and sunglasses, adding to the vintage glam.
4/7
Janhvi tied her hair in a sleek, slicked-back braided bun, maintaining the retro aesthetic.
Janhvi tied her hair in a sleek, slicked-back braided bun, maintaining the retro aesthetic.
5/7
Makeup included feathered brows, muted brown eyeshadow, mascara-enhanced lashes, and blush-tinted cheeks.
Makeup included feathered brows, muted brown eyeshadow, mascara-enhanced lashes, and blush-tinted cheeks.
6/7
She complemented the look with a glossy caramel brown lip and a glowing highlighter, elevating her radiant appearance.
She complemented the look with a glossy caramel brown lip and a glowing highlighter, elevating her radiant appearance.
7/7
Janhvi’s vintage ensemble reinforced her status as a fashion-forward icon adept at blending timeless style with modern elegance. (All Images:Instagram/rheakapoor)
Janhvi's vintage ensemble reinforced her status as a fashion-forward icon adept at blending timeless style with modern elegance. (All Images:Instagram/rheakapoor)
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor

Photo Gallery

