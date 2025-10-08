Explorer
Janhvi Kapoor Channels 80s Hollywood In Ungaro Ensemble, See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Paris post-Miu Miu showcase, sporting a vintage Ungaro Parallèle Fall/Winter 1987 look.
Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor and co-stylist Sanya Kapoor, she paired the mini-length silk dress with sheer black fishnet stockings.
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :Janhvi Kapoor
