Salman Khan Turns 60, Cuts Cake With Paparazzi At Panel Farmhouse- Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday on December 27 with a grand yet warm celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, surrounded by close friends and family. Setting the tone for the night, the actor first stepped out to celebrate with the paparazzi, cutting his birthday cake under tight security. Several videos from the midnight moment quickly surfaced online, capturing Salman in a relaxed, cheerful mood as he shared smiles, cake and brief interactions with members of the media gathered outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Midnight Celebration With Paparazzi

Salman chose to ring in his milestone birthday at his Panvel farmhouse, where guests began arriving on Friday evening. Among those spotted entering the property were his father Salim Khan and actor Huma Qureshi. As the clock struck midnight, Salman stepped out to mark the occasion with photographers, cutting a red-and-white cake as they sang Happy Birthday.

Casual Look, Warm Gestures

Keeping his birthday style understated, Salman was seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans, sporting a clean-shaven look. After cutting the cake, he offered slices to the photographers and posed for pictures. In one clip, the actor is seen warmly greeting a member of the media with a side hug and a kiss on the forehead. Throughout the interaction, Salman appeared relaxed and jovial, smiling and laughing as the celebrations began.