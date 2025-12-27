Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRDense Fog & Smog Blanket Delhi, Disrupting Travel As Air Quality Turns ‘Very Poor’

Dense Fog & Smog Blanket Delhi, Disrupting Travel As Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor'



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Delhi woke on Friday to dense fog and thick smog, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting daily life across the capital. Train services were delayed, leaving passengers stranded at New Delhi Railway Station as the winter chill intensified. Early visuals showed a grey haze blanketing major roads and neighbourhoods, while air quality deteriorated after a brief midweek improvement. Pollution levels slid back into the “very poor” category by afternoon, with forecasters warning that unfavourable weather conditions are likely to keep air quality depressed in the coming days.

Fog Blankets Capital, Travel Hit

Early morning scenes from Kartavya Path showed the city enveloped in fog. Near Rajghat, residents gathered around bonfires to keep warm as cold air mixed with pollution. Similar conditions were reported across residential areas and arterial roads, adding to commuter inconvenience and slowing traffic.

Pollution Worsens Across City

Air quality readings varied widely but remained alarming. At Dhaula Kuan, the AQI stood at 252, categorised as “poor”, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Conditions were far worse elsewhere: monitoring stations in Akshardham and Anand Vihar recorded “severe” levels at 410, while ITO logged 379, classed as “very poor”. Around India Gate, the AQI was 303.

By Friday afternoon, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI deteriorated to 332, firmly in the “very poor” bracket, worsening from 234 on Thursday. Of 38 functional monitoring stations, eight reported “severe” pollution above 400, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, DTU, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Rohini and Vivek Vihar. Twenty stations remained “very poor”, while nine were marked “poor”.

Causes & Outlook

Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management showed vehicular emissions as the biggest contributor to pollution earlier in the week, accounting for 19.7 per cent, followed by industries at 10.1 per cent and residential sources at 4.9 per cent. Among NCR districts, Jhajjar in Haryana contributed the highest share at 20 per cent. Forecasts suggest Delhi’s air quality will stay “very poor” for the next six days, with the India Meteorological Department predicting persistent dense fog. The city recorded a high of 22.3°C and a low of 7.7°C, with humidity ranging between 66 and 100 per cent.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Delhi Fog Delhi Smog Delhi AQI
