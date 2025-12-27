Russia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldRussia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kyiv was jolted by powerful explosions early Saturday as Russian forces launched drones and missiles across multiple regions, prompting air raid alerts in the capital. Authorities said air defences were active as residents were urged to seek shelter. The attack came days before a planned meeting in the United States between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, which Zelensky has said will focus on finalising elements of a proposed agreement to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine, amid intensifying battlefield pressure and rising civilian anxiety.

Kyiv Hit, Air Defences Engaged

Ukraine’s capital came under attack after authorities warned of an imminent missile threat. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard across the city as air defence systems intercepted incoming targets, urging residents to remain in shelters. Eyewitnesses cited by international news agencies reported loud blasts and bright flashes that briefly lit up the skyline, while unofficial Telegram channels also spoke of multiple impacts.

Missiles & Drones Reported

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian drones and missiles were detected over several regions, including Kyiv. Military-linked Telegram channels claimed both cruise and ballistic missiles were deployed during the strike.

The barrage unfolded as diplomatic activity gathered pace ahead of high-level talks in Washington, underscoring the volatile backdrop against which negotiations aimed at ending the war are expected to take place.

Russia Ukraine War Kyiv Attack Ukraine RUSSIA Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting
