HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFrom Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Serve Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion Goals

From Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Serve Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion Goals

From Vijay Varma to Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more, here’s inspiration from B-Town men slaying the ethnic fashion game for this festive season.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Vijay Varma showcased a perfect blend of ethnic and modern flair in a green and yellow-hued short sherwani jacket with intricate designs. He styled it with a sleek black satin shirt and wide-leg satin pants, looking effortlessly handsome and elevating the ensemble with his charming personality and confidence—a perfect outfit for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Ranbir Kapoor Look like an absolute charmer this festive season, just like Ranbir, who wore an off-white cream jacket adorned with golden buttons. He paired it with a matching satin kurta and fitted pajama, completing the look with brown shoes. Sporting a heavy beard and black ear studs, he exuded effortless desi charm and royal appeal—making it a perfect inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Shahid Kapoor served sleek sophistication in a classic ivory kurta that stood out with detailed golden embroidery and a structured silhouette. The ornate patterns on the chest and sleeves added a rich traditional touch while keeping the look refined and minimal. With his well-groomed beard and sharp styling, Shahid balanced modern masculinity with timeless ethnic elegance, making this look a must-try for this Ganesh Chaturthi.
Sidharth looked every bit like a desi prince in a striking red full-sleeve short kurti, adorned with heavy embroidery in orange, yellow, and blue threads along a stiff collar. Paired with white satin wide-leg pants and a clean-shaven look, he appeared effortlessly flawless, exuding royal charm—perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Varun Dhawan kept it regal and classy in an ivory and beige sherwani adorned with intricate silver embroidery. The outfit struck the perfect balance between traditional elegance and youthful charm. His cream kurta-pajama base highlighted the detailing on his sherwani, and the fitted cut showcased his toned frame. Against the rich, ambient backdrop with elephant décor, Varun looked nothing short of royal, ideal for a festive Ganesh Chaturthi gathering.
Aditya donned a unique black sherwani kurta, heavily designed with intricate silver and shiny embellished work, complemented by silver buttons. Paired with sleek black pants, his endearing personality and rugged, heavy beard added to the charm, making this ethnic look perfect for the festive season.
Vicky Kaushal nailed the ethnic fashion game in a maroon full-sleeves silk kurta featuring silver embellishments, paired with crisp white pants. Adding charm with his perfectly groomed moustache and stylish sunglasses, he effortlessly exuded royal elegance while rocking the traditional look with modern flair—you can take inspiration from Vicky Kaushal’s look for this Ganesh Chaturthi festive season. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Ethnic Looks Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
