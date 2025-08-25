Explorer
From Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Serve Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion Goals
From Vijay Varma to Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more, here’s inspiration from B-Town men slaying the ethnic fashion game for this festive season.
From Vijay Varma to Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more, here’s inspiration from B-Town men slaying the ethnic fashion game for this festive season.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Entertainment
7 Photos
From Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Serve Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion Goals
Entertainment
9 Photos
Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Wraps Shoot, See Pics
Entertainment
7 Photos
Sreeleela’s Style Diaries: Sunshine-Inspired Looks To Chase Away Monsoon Blues
Entertainment
9 Photos
Apoorva Mukhija Stuns in Red Gown As Ex Utsav Dahiya’s Song Sparks Cheating Allegations
Entertainment
8 Photos
Bigg Boss 12 Fame Saba Khan Gets Married To Nawab In Intimate Wedding, See Pics
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise To Farmers, Small Traders Amid US Tariff Tensions
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
India
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement
Entertainment
7 Photos
From Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Serve Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion Goals
Entertainment
9 Photos
Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Wraps Shoot, See Pics
ABP Live News
Opinion