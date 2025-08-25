From Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Serve Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion Goals

Varun Dhawan kept it regal and classy in an ivory and beige sherwani adorned with intricate silver embroidery. The outfit struck the perfect balance between traditional elegance and youthful charm. His cream kurta-pajama base highlighted the detailing on his sherwani, and the fitted cut showcased his toned frame. Against the rich, ambient backdrop with elephant décor, Varun looked nothing short of royal, ideal for a festive Ganesh Chaturthi gathering.