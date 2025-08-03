Explorer
Friendship Day Special: 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds
Bollywood has often given us heartfelt and dramatic films that revolve around one of the purest bonds, friendship. Some showcase the hilarious banters, while others portray the emotional side of it.
7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Entertainment
7 Photos
Friendship Day Special: 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds
Entertainment
8 Photos
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Veer Pahariya Giving Major Green Flag Energy On Dinner Date With Tara Sutaria, See Pics
Entertainment
12 Photos
Mrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Gangs Of Wasseypur To Haddi: 7 Iconic Roles That Cemented Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Legacy
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Cities
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
Entertainment
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Advertisement
Entertainment
7 Photos
Friendship Day Special: 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds