Friendship Day Special: 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds

Friendship Day Special: 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds

Bollywood has often given us heartfelt and dramatic films that revolve around one of the purest bonds, friendship. Some showcase the hilarious banters, while others portray the emotional side of it.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Bollywood has often given us heartfelt and dramatic films that revolve around one of the purest bonds, friendship. Some showcase the hilarious banters, while others portray the emotional side of it.

7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds

1/7
On Friendship Day, here’s looking at the top 7 best friends in Bollywood, who prove that friendships are wholesome, fun and a bond that will be there for you for those 2 p.m. calls!
On Friendship Day, here’s looking at the top 7 best friends in Bollywood, who prove that friendships are wholesome, fun and a bond that will be there for you for those 2 p.m. calls!
2/7
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are celebrated as the new-age besties of Bollywood, who have often been there for each other as the loudest cheerleaders and the biggest supporters. Very often, the trio is spotted attending various events, heading to holidays, trips and a lot more!
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are celebrated as the new-age besties of Bollywood, who have often been there for each other as the loudest cheerleaders and the biggest supporters. Very often, the trio is spotted attending various events, heading to holidays, trips and a lot more!
3/7
Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna: Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have stayed close friends since their childhood. Very few know that they have been to the same boarding school. This led to the creation of a deep bond, loaded with immense support and playful roasts!
Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna: Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have stayed close friends since their childhood. Very few know that they have been to the same boarding school. This led to the creation of a deep bond, loaded with immense support and playful roasts!
4/7
Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli: Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli frequently spend time together - having fun with creating Instagram reels, engaging in girl talk sessions, and celebrating a bond that’s candid in itself!
Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli: Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli frequently spend time together - having fun with creating Instagram reels, engaging in girl talk sessions, and celebrating a bond that’s candid in itself!
5/7
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh: From sharing a deep, friendly bond in ‘Gunday’ to being the real-life bros, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a friendship that’s really cool and fun. Over the years, their friendship has only become more sturdy, and audiences would soon like to see the Gunday-s come together on-screen once again!
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh: From sharing a deep, friendly bond in ‘Gunday’ to being the real-life bros, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a friendship that’s really cool and fun. Over the years, their friendship has only become more sturdy, and audiences would soon like to see the Gunday-s come together on-screen once again!
6/7
Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan: Alia Bhatt shares a close-knit friendship with Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan for years. This trio is often seen heading to vacations, cherishing family moments, and staying truly unfiltered with one another.
Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan: Alia Bhatt shares a close-knit friendship with Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan for years. This trio is often seen heading to vacations, cherishing family moments, and staying truly unfiltered with one another.
7/7
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are the OG female besties in Bollywood, who are often seen spending time with one another, whether at parties, simply hanging out or even heading to vacations! (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are the OG female besties in Bollywood, who are often seen spending time with one another, whether at parties, simply hanging out or even heading to vacations! (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Friendship Day Friendship Day 2025

Photo Gallery

