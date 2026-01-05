22 Indian Ship Crew Members Arrested In Nigeria, 31 Kg Cocaine Seized

Nigeria’s drug enforcement agency on Sunday said it had arrested 22 Indian crew members of a merchant vessel after seizing 31.5 kilogrammes of cocaine at the country’s main port in Lagos.

The seizure was made on January 2 aboard the merchant ship MV Aruna Hulya, which had originated from the Marshall Islands, Femi Babafemi, spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, said in a statement.

The operation was carried out at the Lagos port, Nigeria’s busiest maritime gateway. Authorities said all 22 Indian nationals on board were taken into custody for questioning as investigations continue.

Major Hub For Narcotics

Nigeria has long been regarded as a major transit and production hub for narcotics destined for Europe and other parts of Africa.

In November last year, the NDLEA said it had arrested 20 Filipino sailors who were allegedly attempting to ferry at least 20 kilogrammes of cocaine from Brazil to the same Lagos port.

Earlier in the month, the agency also said it was working with US and British anti-drug agencies to investigate a cartel linked to the importation of nearly 1,000 kilogrammes of cocaine discovered in a container at a Lagos port.