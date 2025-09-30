Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Urmila Matondkar Dazzles In Regal Green Lehenga, Shares Ashtami Outfit Inspiration

Urmila Matondkar Dazzles In Regal Green Lehenga, Shares Ashtami Outfit Inspiration

Urmila Matondkar stuns in a regal green lehenga with intricate silver embroidery, elegant jewelry, and timeless grace. Discover her full look, fashion sense, and iconic presence.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Urmila Matondkar stuns in a regal green lehenga with intricate silver embroidery, elegant jewelry, and timeless grace. Discover her full look, fashion sense, and iconic presence.

Urmila Matondkar Dazzles In Regal Green Lehenga, Shares Ashtami Outfit Inspiration

Urmila Matondkar wears a regal green lehenga that radiates elegance and festive charm.
Urmila Matondkar wears a regal green lehenga that radiates elegance and festive charm.
Urmila Matondkar wears a stunning green lehenga with intricate silver embroidery and mirror-work. The voluminous skirt fans out in a dramatic circle, adding grandeur to her look.
Urmila Matondkar wears a stunning green lehenga with intricate silver embroidery and mirror-work. The voluminous skirt fans out in a dramatic circle, adding grandeur to her look.
Urmila Matondkar opts for a dewy makeup look with a luminous base, soft blush, kohl-lined eyes, and a neutral-toned lipstick. The subtle glam enhances her natural features while letting the lehenga remain the statement.
Urmila Matondkar opts for a dewy makeup look with a luminous base, soft blush, kohl-lined eyes, and a neutral-toned lipstick. The subtle glam enhances her natural features while letting the lehenga remain the statement.
Urmila Matondkar styles her hair in a classic knot, keeping the focus on her jewelry and neckline. The sleek hairstyle balances tradition with sophistication.
Urmila Matondkar styles her hair in a classic knot, keeping the focus on her jewelry and neckline. The sleek hairstyle balances tradition with sophistication.
Urmila Matondkar pairs the lehenga with statement jewelry — a sparkling choker necklace, matching earrings, and coordinating bracelets. The accessories accentuate the regal vibe and harmonize with the lehenga’s detailing.
Urmila Matondkar pairs the lehenga with statement jewelry — a sparkling choker necklace, matching earrings, and coordinating bracelets. The accessories accentuate the regal vibe and harmonize with the lehenga’s detailing.
Urmila Matondkar’s look carries a royal and festive vibe. The golden backdrop adds a divine glow, enhancing the richness of her ensemble. Her aesthetic blends timeless Indian tradition with effortless elegance.
Urmila Matondkar’s look carries a royal and festive vibe. The golden backdrop adds a divine glow, enhancing the richness of her ensemble. Her aesthetic blends timeless Indian tradition with effortless elegance.
Urmila Matondkar’s fashion sense shines through with classic glamour. She embraces bold ethnic silhouettes while carrying them with grace. Her style balances heritage fashion with modern appeal, making her a true fashion icon.
Urmila Matondkar’s fashion sense shines through with classic glamour. She embraces bold ethnic silhouettes while carrying them with grace. Her style balances heritage fashion with modern appeal, making her a true fashion icon.
Urmila Matondkar is a renowned Indian actress and performer who has delivered iconic roles in Bollywood and continues to inspire with her versatility. Beyond films, she has also made her mark in politics, admired for her charm, elegance, and individuality.( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial)
Urmila Matondkar is a renowned Indian actress and performer who has delivered iconic roles in Bollywood and continues to inspire with her versatility. Beyond films, she has also made her mark in politics, admired for her charm, elegance, and individuality.( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial)
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Embed widget