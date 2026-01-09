A court staff member died by suicide by jumping from a building within the court premises. A suicide note was found at the scene.
'This Job Is Very Tough For Me': Handicapped Staffer Jumps To Death At Delhi's Saket Court
He cited difficulties stemming from his disability and inability to retire early with pension benefits. Mahar appealed for systemic support for disabled employees, absolving individuals of blame.
A court staff member died by suicide at the Saket Court complex in Delhi on Friday, police said. According to preliminary investigations, the staffer jumped from a building inside the court premises. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, and further details will be shared after the investigation progresses, officials said.
The incident was confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), who stated that the matter is being probed and all aspects are being examined.
What Suicide Note Reveals
The deceased has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar. In the suicide note, Harish spoke about intense work pressure and prolonged mental stress linked to his job. He wrote that he was 60 per cent differently abled, and that continuing in service had become increasingly difficult for him.
According to the note, after being appointed as an ahlmad, he began suffering from severe stress and insomnia. Harish mentioned that he had even considered taking voluntary retirement due to mounting pressure, but was constrained by service rules, as pension benefits are available only after attaining the age of 60.
Appeal For Systemic Support
In his note, Harish Singh Mahar appealed to the court administration to find solutions for employees with disabilities, so that others do not have to face similar hardships in the future. He made it clear that he was not holding anyone personally responsible for his decision.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the Saket Court complex on Friday?
Who was the court staff member who died?
The deceased has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar. He was 60% differently abled and experienced significant work pressure and stress.
What did the suicide note reveal about Harish Singh Mahar's situation?
The note indicated intense work pressure and prolonged mental stress due to his job. He also mentioned difficulties related to his disability and service rules regarding retirement.
What appeal did Harish Singh Mahar make in his suicide note?
He appealed to the court administration to develop solutions for employees with disabilities to prevent others from facing similar hardships. He explicitly stated he held no one personally responsible.