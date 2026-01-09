'This Job Is Very Tough For Me': Handicapped Staffer Jumps To Death At Delhi's Saket Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A court staff member died by suicide at the Saket Court complex in Delhi on Friday, police said. According to preliminary investigations, the staffer jumped from a building inside the court premises. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, and further details will be shared after the investigation progresses, officials said.

The incident was confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), who stated that the matter is being probed and all aspects are being examined.

What Suicide Note Reveals

The deceased has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar. In the suicide note, Harish spoke about intense work pressure and prolonged mental stress linked to his job. He wrote that he was 60 per cent differently abled, and that continuing in service had become increasingly difficult for him.

According to the note, after being appointed as an ahlmad, he began suffering from severe stress and insomnia. Harish mentioned that he had even considered taking voluntary retirement due to mounting pressure, but was constrained by service rules, as pension benefits are available only after attaining the age of 60.

Appeal For Systemic Support

In his note, Harish Singh Mahar appealed to the court administration to find solutions for employees with disabilities, so that others do not have to face similar hardships in the future. He made it clear that he was not holding anyone personally responsible for his decision.