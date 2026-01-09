Greater Noida Water Scare: Residents Report Diarrhoea & Vomiting, Health Teams Step In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Greater Noida Authority on Thursday said early checks did not find sewage mixing in the water supply of Delta 1, even as residents reported falling ill earlier this week. Complaints of foul-smelling and allegedly contaminated water led to concerns after people experienced diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain. Health officials conducted a medical camp and door-to-door survey following the complaints.

While authorities said the immediate issue has been addressed, residents remain worried about repeated water-related problems in the sector.

Greater Noida Water Contamination Complaints Trigger Health Survey

After complaints from residents, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department organised a medical camp in Delta 1 through teams from the community health centre at Dadha, Dankaur. Three survey teams visited 158 households to assess any health impact linked to the water supply.

Chief medical officer Dr Narendra Kumar said seven residents were found with health issues. These included one case of diarrhoea, one case of vomiting, two cases of fever, and three cases of cold and cough. Health teams also provided medical support during the visit.

As a preventive step, health workers distributed 10 oral rehydration salts (ORS) to every household covered in the survey. Residents said the medical camp was held only after multiple people reported illness following the water quality complaints.

According to the Delta 1 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), around eight to ten residents suffered symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach ache that lasted four to five days.

RWA president Pramod Bhati said the damaged pipeline, from where sewer water was allegedly entering the supply, has now been repaired, and the situation is currently normal.

Greater Noida Water Supply Issue Raises Concerns Among Residents

Despite the repair work, residents fear the problem could return. Bhati said similar water contamination issues had occurred in the sector earlier, including one incident around four to five months ago in another block.

A resident, Rishipal, said the leakage was fixed for now but added that such issues happen often, making people unsure about long-term safety. Another resident, Surendra Singh from C Block, claimed initial complaints about foul-smelling water were not taken seriously.

He said action was taken only after people started falling sick, which caused panic among families.

The Greater Noida Authority carried out spot inspections on Wednesday. Officials said no sewage mixing was found, but a faulty household connection and a pipeline leak were detected. Water samples were collected during evening supply hours and sent for testing, with reports still awaited.

Senior officials later visited the area, and residents were asked to report any future water quality issues immediately. The authority has also ordered random water quality testing across the city to prevent similar incidents.