Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops to 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued

Parts of Delhi witnessed early morning rain on Friday, adding to the bitter cold as the national capital continues to face an intense cold spell with nighttime temperatures dipping to around 5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog on Friday. In the national capital, the morning Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 302, showing that pollution remains a serious concern along with the cold.

Over the past two days, IMD’s weather forecasts for Delhi-NCR have not entirely matched ground conditions. Despite warnings of severe cold and dense fog, bright sunshine over the last two days brought some daytime relief. However, after today’s early morning rain, the chill has intensified.

The minimum temperature remains steady at around 5 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, there is no major change expected in minimum temperatures in the coming days, and cold nights are likely to continue.

Temperature And AQI Update

Considering dense fog and reduced visibility, a yellow alert has again been issued for January 9. The maximum temperature is hovering around 16 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at about 13 kmph, making even daytime conditions feel colder.

City-wise figures show Delhi recording 16/5 degrees Celsius with an AQI of 302. Noida reported 18/7 degrees with an AQI of 452, Ghaziabad 18/6 with AQI 424, Gurugram 18/7 with AQI 286, Greater Noida 18/6 with AQI 396, and Faridabad 18/6 degrees Celsius with an AQI of 453.