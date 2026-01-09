'Terrorist Agents...': Iran Breaks Silence On Protests; Blames US, Israel For Violent Unrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iranian state media broke its silence on Friday over the spreading protests, alleging that “terrorist agents” linked to the United States and Israel were responsible for setting fires and inciting violence. The reports said there had been “casualties” but offered no further details.

The full scale of the demonstrations could not be immediately verified because of a nationwide communications blackout, which has cut off internet access and international telephone calls. Still, the unrest marks a clear escalation of protests that first erupted on Dec. 28 over Iran’s worsening economic conditions and have since evolved into the most serious challenge to the government in several years.

Protests Grow Despite Communications Blackout

The demonstrations have steadily intensified since late December, spreading across cities and towns even as authorities tightened controls on information. The blackout has made independent verification difficult, but rights groups and online footage suggest the protests continue to gain momentum.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, violence linked to the unrest has so far left at least 42 people dead, with more than 2,270 others detained.

Pahlavi’s Call Tests His Influence

The protests have also served as a test of whether exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi can influence public sentiment inside Iran. Pahlavi, whose father fled the country shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, called for nationwide demonstrations on Thursday night and has again urged supporters to protest at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Some demonstrations have included chants backing the former shah, a striking shift in a country where such expressions once carried the risk of severe punishment. The slogans underscore the depth of anger driving the movement, which began over economic hardship but has increasingly taken on an openly political character.