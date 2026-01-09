Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Terrorist Agents...': Iran Breaks Silence On Protests; Blames US, Israel For Violent Unrest

'Terrorist Agents...': Iran Breaks Silence On Protests; Blames US, Israel For Violent Unrest

A nationwide communications blackout hinders verification, but rights groups report at least 42 deaths and over 2,270 detentions. Exiled Prince Pahlavi's call for protests tests his influence.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iranian state media broke its silence on Friday over the spreading protests, alleging that “terrorist agents” linked to the United States and Israel were responsible for setting fires and inciting violence. The reports said there had been “casualties” but offered no further details.

The full scale of the demonstrations could not be immediately verified because of a nationwide communications blackout, which has cut off internet access and international telephone calls. Still, the unrest marks a clear escalation of protests that first erupted on Dec. 28 over Iran’s worsening economic conditions and have since evolved into the most serious challenge to the government in several years.

Protests Grow Despite Communications Blackout

The demonstrations have steadily intensified since late December, spreading across cities and towns even as authorities tightened controls on information. The blackout has made independent verification difficult, but rights groups and online footage suggest the protests continue to gain momentum.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, violence linked to the unrest has so far left at least 42 people dead, with more than 2,270 others detained.

Pahlavi’s Call Tests His Influence

The protests have also served as a test of whether exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi can influence public sentiment inside Iran. Pahlavi, whose father fled the country shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, called for nationwide demonstrations on Thursday night and has again urged supporters to protest at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Some demonstrations have included chants backing the former shah, a striking shift in a country where such expressions once carried the risk of severe punishment. The slogans underscore the depth of anger driving the movement, which began over economic hardship but has increasingly taken on an openly political character.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role is exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi playing in the protests?

Reza Pahlavi has called for nationwide demonstrations and urged supporters to protest, testing his influence on public sentiment within Iran.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
