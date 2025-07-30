Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sonam Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Note To Anand Ahuja: 'Find Me In Every Lifetime'; PICS

Sonam Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Note To Anand Ahuja: ‘Find Me In Every Lifetime’; PICS

Actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor celebrated her husband Anand Ahuja’s birthday on Wednesday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing glimpses of their life together with their son Vayu.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Posting a series of pictures featuring Anand and their toddler, Sonam penned a moving note: “My July Leo… Your name, Anand, is the most beautiful name in the world because it means joy, bliss, and that’s exactly what you bring into my life every single day.”
She went on to praise her husband’s personality: “You are the most thoughtful, kind, and loving person I know, and life is so much better because you’re in it. Even though we’re both imperfect, God made us perfect for each other.”
The post concluded with a romantic declaration: “Love you to the moon and back and then some. Happy happy birthday my baby. Find me in every lifetime, because I’ll always be looking for you.”
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after years of dating and welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.
Sonam’s father and veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish Anand on his special day. Sharing a picture of the two twinning in black outfits and sunglasses, Anil called Anand the “heart of their family.”
“Happy Birthday, Anand! From being the coolest sneakerhead to the most hands-on dad — you somehow manage it all without missing a beat (or dropping the ball)! You’re not just Sonam’s better half, but truly the heart of our family. The love, calm, and chaos you bring is something we all cherish,” Anil wrote.
He added: “Here’s to more hugs, dad drives, walks and all the adventures you have with Vayu, your business wins, and family brunches! We love you and are lucky to call you ours @anandahuja.” (All Image: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Embed widget