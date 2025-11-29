Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast

'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar project unity after a closely watched breakfast meet, stressing focus on 2028 polls amid leadership chatter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka’s ruling Congress attempted to put on a display of unity on Saturday as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met for a much-anticipated breakfast discussion at the CM’s residence. The meeting, held against the backdrop of weeks of speculation over a possible leadership change, was followed by a joint press conference where both leaders sought to downplay any internal friction.

Shivakumar is expected to head to Delhi later in the day to brief the Congress high command—including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi—on the discussions held in Bengaluru. The high command has been monitoring the situation closely as murmurs of a power-sharing pact continue to circulate within the party.

‘No Differences Between Us’: Siddaramaiah

Addressing reporters alongside his deputy, Siddaramaiah insisted the two were in sync on the party’s political direction. Declaring that there was no rift, he said, “There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future...”

The Chief Minister added that the duo had discussed the party’s long-term priorities rather than the leadership question that has dominated political chatter. “Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing back Congress in the 2028 elections. We discussed that we will go together. There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future...”

Breakfast Meeting Meant for Optics, Not Negotiation

Despite intense public interest in the encounter, Siddaramaiah insisted the meeting itself was informal. Speaking with a smile, he remarked, “The breakfast was good. We didn't talk about anything there. We just had breakfast. DKS came to our house today...DKS invited me to his house.”

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka  SIddaramaiah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Aviation Alert: Airbus, Issues Advisory on A320 Family Malfunction
Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget